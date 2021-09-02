Editorial: Summer’s last licks are here; where did the last 15 weeks go?

Three more weeks remain, but for the majority of us, this weekend is the accepted end of summer.

Labor Day weekend.

Time for the last licks on the water, the big barbecue, and the three-day — or is it three and a half to four — weekend. Tuesday we settle into a grind of workweeks without universal holidays until it’s time to pull out the tree, put up the lights and start checking our list to see who’s naughty or nice.

Where did the last 15 weeks go? Seems like yesterday we were celebrating COVID-19 being in some amount of remission, welcoming back the White Lake Water Festival and prepping for the Memorial Day weekend.

Gatherings of people were happening.

Yes, the Summer of 2021 was far and away better than the Summer of 2020, even if it did have some pitfalls around the Fourth before eventually surging deep into the depths of this delta variant.

Consider that a year after small business owners were beaten down, this year has had a rousing comeback. It’s still a struggle to get folks to work rather than take the free money from the government, but we’ve rebounded.

Our crystal asset, White Lake, has been a hot button issue but a cool water delight. Its health continues to be at the forefront of our thinking, knowing that its failure could mean an economical swoon the likes of which this county hasn’t seen since the Great Depression.

A healthy lake not only draws tourists, it keeps those high-dollar homes and property values where we and our tax office need them.

We have confidence the right decisions will be made for it, that talk of its demise is merely that — idle chatter.

What a grand time we’ve arrived at here with the dawning of September. Muggy meter days remain with us, but there’s the nip of fall just around the corner.

Those of us longing to send the mower deep into the woodshed can’t wait for that first frost near the end of October. By then, football season will be shaping up its season’s winners and losers, baseball’s Fall Classic will be upon us, and with any luck we will be smack-dab in the middle of Bladen County’s festival season that celebrates all things peanuts, grapes, goblins and barbecue.

But first, there’s Labor Day weekend. There’s chicken to grill, waters to swim, rest and relaxation to be gained.

We hope the last licks of summer bring a nice boost for Bladen County merchants.

And here’s to hoping everyone has a safe holiday weekend.