United Way’s impact in Bladen County is long, storied, and filled with the kind of work that has made the nonprofit stand out for more than a century.

Its mission is to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Simple enough when said and written, but oh so challenging when executed.

Change is happening here. And it’s a good one.

The United Way of Bladen County is gradually becoming one with the Lumber River United Way. In the broad overall sense, Bladen joins Robeson and Hoke under that umbrella. Directly and likely most important to contributors here, money donated in Bladen stays in Bladen.

Tate Johnson, the Lumber River’s executive director, and Dr. Cathy Gantz, the board president here in Bladen, made the point clear in a message to the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 on Wednesday.

They also made another very important point — this change will give Bladen greater access to money that helps our citizens. That can happen through grants and a variety of programs that the larger organization accesses. Bladen also gains access to print materials and solicitation letters, things that lessen expenses against dollars donated.

“The adage ‘Teamwork Makes the Dream Work’ could not be more true for the partnership between United Way of Bladen County and Lumber River United Way,” Gantz says in an August letter to the community. “The overall goal is to deliver the highest value to the community by focusing on improving family and individual outcomes while creating pathways to access resources.”

Lumber River United Way’s impact was felt with this newspaper last year at the outset of the changeover. As a partner to the Empty Stocking Fund, donations were able to be tax deductible for the first time. A record $11,652 was raised, too — all of which went to help Bladen County children at Christmas.

We’re partnered with them again this year.

Lumber River United Way has already touched other causes here, too, such as the Back to School Blast! last month.

For a county with 7.2 percent unemployment, poverty of 21 percent, and 16 percent of people under the age of 65 without insurance, there will be many more opportunities. Tapping into a larger organization where abilities to access available funds is better can only help those outcomes.

Businesses, civic groups and residents share to help others with utility assistance, food assistance, and health care, plus the unexpected pop-up emergencies like hurricanes and COVID-19. United Way is an excellent conduit, under the Bladen name now and in the past, and looking to the future under the Lumber River banner.

The entities that keep watch on charities, such as Charity Navigator for example, continue to rate United Way highly. It is four stars out of four on that one. Johnson told the group Wednesday that one of the aspects he and his team are most proud of locally is sending 85 cents of every dollar donated back into the community, a level slightly higher than the threshold most charities try to attain.

We appreciate the impact of United Way in Bladen County. We’re glad to see the partnership.

And we hope residents here will continue to offer their support.