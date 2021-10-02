Sunday begins National Newspaper Week, and the Bladen Journal is proud to be celebrating with our readers. They fuel our passion.

Local newspapers, research continues to show, significantly outperforms local television, radio and digital media outlets. This includes not only overall output, but also coverage deemed truly local — by geography, original reporting, and serving a critical information need.

In a Duke University study, newspapers made up 25 percent of the news outlets sampled yet they produced 60 percent of the news meeting those criteria.

Online-only media outlets, the study says, made up only 10 percent of the news outlets surveyed, and produced 10 percent of the news that met the criteria.

The study’s authors said “commercial and philanthropic efforts to establish online-only outlets as comparable alternatives to local newspapers remain far from goal.”

Bladen County has only one local newspaper, and it is fully devoted to this county. BladenJournal.com and the print edition of this newspaper are the go-to place for any number of enterprise stories developed by our staff.

Sure, we’ll get news releases from various entities — the Sheriff’s Office, government at the county and municipal level, churches, schools, politicians, and just about anything else under the sun — and we’ll turn those around publishing them for everyone to consume on each platform. We’ll share most all of them through social media, too.

But those are basics, and only scratch the surface of why the Bladen Journal and BladenJournal.com are indispensable news and information resources. More people read our work today than ever before.

More than half a century of newspaper experience is linked into the two reporting positions at this newspaper. We know a thing or two because we’ve handled a thing or two.

This newspaper was voted by industry peers as the best in the state for breaking news on its website each of the last three years by at the N.C. Press Association. We’ve won more than two dozen awards in the last three years, plus some in advertising — a stretch unlike any other here on Broad Street.

The awards in that time cover a variety of areas: excellence of our website as well as design of the print product, the editorial page, hurricanes, major agriculture litigation, veterans, politics, health, sports and photo essays.

Our philosophy is to deliver to readers what is important, useful and interesting. Often, a story checks more than one box. We know we need to be better than a bulletin board or gossip shack.

National Newspaper Week, to others outside of our industry, doesn’t exactly grab the attention of everyone. Newspapers, over time, have been reluctant to promote themselves. But we should.

There’s no better time for home delivery of the most award-winning and trusted coverage in Bladen County.

Our commitment is unwavering. We’re proud to partner with our advertisers to be the most trusted source of news and information in Bladen County.