Editorial: Facebook is harmful, and it knows it

In this space three years ago, we concluded, “Facebook isn’t going anywhere. But for all of us, it should be user beware.”

We didn’t know of Frances Haugen at the time, but we sure do now. She offered enlightening — and yet, really not surprising — testimony this week to the United States Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security.

In a nutshell, the social media giant causes harm to people and knows it. Facebook could make small changes, but chooses not to for the benefit of its profit margin.

Its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was once somewhat of a charming darling because of the platform’s organic roots and fairy tale rise to success; he’s now as much the evil empire as Darth Vader or the New York Yankees ever have been.

And in a twist worth shouting about, Facebook is one thing Democrats and Republicans both agree on. Those on this Senate subcommittee said there is need for new regulations and change, moves that have long failed inside the Beltway with powerful lobbyists seemingly at every hallway corner.

Money talks.

By way of full disclosure, the Bladen Journal is among the millions with a page on Facebook. We use it to reach our audience, mainly by sharing story links, and have had significant success. Emailing (news@BladenJournal.com) and calling us (910-862-4163) remains the best mode of conversation on any and all topics.

We will stop short of endorsing every single word from Haugen. Fact is, we simply don’t know all that there is behind Facebook’s closed doors. We surely would expect she was sharing truth, and her explanations were reasonable and plausible.

Plus, during her testimony, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn received a text message from a Facebook spokesman. It pointed out what Haugen did and didn’t work on; in other words, it was an effort by Big Tech to discredit her.

We don’t think it worked.

“They are aware of the side effects of the choices they have made around amplification,” Haugen said. “They know that algorithmic-based rankings, or engagement-based rankings, keeps you on their sites longer. You have longer sessions, you show up more often, and that makes them more money.”

Facebook preys upon the vulnerable, be it our kids susceptible to feel bad about their bodies or adults exposed to misinformation after being widowed, divorced or experiencing other forms of isolation such as moving to a new city.

The editorial here three years ago responded to the litigation and subsequent revelation Facebook knew it was less than accurate on measuring viewership of video ads before it admitted as much. All for financial profit.

This week, another hit on its integrity. Again, for profit. Who among us, honestly, would teach our children to prey upon others’ vulnerabilities and insecurities for gain?

We don’t think it’s the last, or even the worst, to be uncovered about Facebook. Though we can hope.

After all, then like now, Facebook isn’t going anywhere. For all of us, user beware.