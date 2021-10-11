Editorial: Something for everyone is available at State Fair

October’s annual rite of passage arrives this week. The North Carolina State Fair opens Thursday at noon.

If it is food, chances are it can be deep-fried and made to taste good anyway. Atomic tots (tater tots, spicey cheese sauce, shredded chicken, pepper bacon, spicy ranch, sour cream, crispy fried hot pepper) might not be your choice, but perhaps CocoCrissi Tropical Icees are — both are new and available this year. In fact, we found 27 tasty new ones.

There’s bound to be something among them worth a try for all of us.

That’s a sampling, and that’s just a part of what we love about the fair. There’s something for everyone, the youngest to the oldest, and fair foods are a treat because … well, we’re not eating them everyday. It wouldn’t be a treat over this 11-day run if we did.

The fair is a celebration of our state’s heritage around agriculture. It is uniquely us, our tech and finance friends in the bigger cities notwithstanding. Agriculture is still No. 1 in this state, and there are a lot of choices while taking a day at the fair.

Browse the exhibit halls. There’s any number of juried shows to check out, and there’s always a chance that one of those fancy winning ribbons will be from a familiar town. Might even be somebody we know.

The fair runs Thursday through Oct. 24, same site as always in West Raleigh.

There are no N.C. State football games across Trinity Road during the fair this year — the Pack is at Boston College and Miami the next two Saturdays. The Carolina Hurricanes, however, are opening the season Thursday night at 7 when the New York Islanders come to town. Maybe the Isles will try the Que & Grits, another of the new foods that blends Southern favorites barbecue and grits with shredded cheddar cheese, chives and crispy chicharrones.

The Canes, otherwise, are like the Pack and out of town during all the fun.

There are plenty of ways to score on ticket savings at ncstatefair.org, among them good causes like Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day on Oct. 21. Bring six cans of food and enter the gates free. Students have a discounted rate this Friday, seniors next Tuesday, military next Wednesday.

If secured through the internet by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there’s the Kegs & Corks Pass — a FastTrack gate admission ticket, and a N.C. Public House Beer+Wine ticket that provides a choice of two 8-ounce craft beer samples, or two 3-ounce wine samples.

The Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel and the Sky Hawk are new this year. Itsy Bitsy is a sight to see at night. Sky Hawk looks like a real spinner day or night.

Think about the lights of the midway at dusk, the blinks and the spins and the colors of the rainbow that will flicker. Or the food — oh, the food. Did we tell you about shrimp and grits on a stick, from Ezzell’s Something’ Good? Or the cornbread and chili funnel cake from The Gobblin’ Gourmet?

Whatever your need or fancy — exhibits and competitions, rides and entertainment or just plain people watching — consider supporting our state’s agriculture. Attend the State Fair.

The smiles are waiting.