Depending on the perspective, the quiet is good this election cycle. And it’s bad.

The “off-year” cycle is moving right along as usual. It is municipal elections, and that means a couple of things for certain.

First, turnout won’t be worth a flip. We certainly hope it is and our message today is to encourage participation. But we know the reality.

Second, there should be good participation because these are the folks most trusted when it comes to politicians. Studies for decades have shown that our trust is strongest among those we know closest, and as you move away toward the lawmakers in Raleigh, and then to Washington, that level descends.

Now, there is a chance we’ll see a little better turnout in White Lake. But better would have to be quantified. After all, there was competition not only for three commissioner seats in 2019 but also for the mayor’s post.

This time, it’s three commissioners plus liquor-by-the-drink on the ballot. The three incumbents have no competition that filed. But for the spirits, there is solid debate.

Another significant race in the county this time around is in Bladenboro, where Rufus Duckworth is bidding farewell as the mayor and three candidates filed to get the seat. The town is in the midst of an exciting project that combats the flooding consistent with long periods of rain, and more dramatically, hurricanes.

Elizabethtown has competition for three council seats. It seems to somewhat mirror the activity in the community from two years ago.

And while Tar Heel may be notorious for few people voting, it is making change this year with elected officials getting four-year terms rather than two. With just one mayoral candidate and one commissioner candidate officially filing, there is a decided touch of the past still present.

Our wish is that there had been more competition. That’s not to say we do or don’t like any of the candidates — at the Bladen Journal, we do not endorse.

One thing we do favor is the free-flowing exchange of ideas. We need the debate. It strengthens our democracy.

Using critical thinking and reasoned arguments, we can have dialogue that constructively advances any topic.

When candidates have to campaign, they create a platform. We, as citizens, have the ability to question that platform, to find out what it will do for our community. We ask why we should vote for them, and they tell us.

Then we hold them accountable.

A few years ago, Elon University President Connie Book wrote with optimism for students to be “passionate, zealous and fierce about sharing ideas in hopes of making a difference in the world.”

That should be the goal here in our muni elections, to make a difference in our communities. No matter what we think of their tactics, much less their opinion we like or don’t like, these candidates want to make a difference.

Election Day is near.

We have people who are putting themselves out there, to represent us, and to try and make these better places to live, work and play.

Gather your information. Make a decision at the ballot box.

And do your part to help make the community better.