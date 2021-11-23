Editorial: Share graciously with all we love, and enjoy this Thanksgiving

Throughout Bladen County, we pause this week and give thanks.

We’re thankful at the Bladen Journal for all of our readers and advertisers. Each is a part of what makes us unique, their support so very vital in our mission to serve.

For those that have seen tough times, and there are many for various reasons, it is a season of the year to reflect and search for the positives. Others who’ve enjoyed prosperity and few hardships can consider all that has happened around them, and how they might create a positive impact.

I will gave thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.

– Psalms 9:1

Each of us share in the gratitude to our nation’s freedoms. We’re typical family throughout the year, arguing and one-upping one another on what is best and how to achieve it.

But we want the same thing — a life with peace, no conflicts of consequence, and a prosperous nation.

Those that serve and protect us deserve a special moment at Thanksgiving. From the local firefighters and lawmen we see in community everyday life, to the uniformed military that goes anywhere and at any moment to ensure our protection, we owe a very special thank you.

These are the people who will risk their lives for us, people they may not even know. They’ve accepted a duty, and they’ll battle to do it the very best they can.

Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisifies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.

– Psalms 107:8-9

Most of us will gather around a table and break bread with family. Granted, some will be a bit heartier than others. But the meaning of this holiday, and our enjoyment, is not derived from some materialistic measure.

Rather, it’s the spirit of coming together. It is good to be with family, to share and delight in the ones we love.

With no day promised, no moment ever known for its speck along the timeline of history, we should not take this time for granted.

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

– Philippians 4:6-7

And let us not forget health. Whether we face a struggle now, or have during the year, we place our confidence and trust in the will of God and know that there is good in all that happens.

Happy Thanksgiving!