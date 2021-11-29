Editorial: Forum Tuesday night is a good way to get involved in opioid battle

Settling into a chair in the auditorium of Bladen Community College on Tuesday evening is highly recommended.

No theater, no graduation, nothing of the sort. But if we want to see members of our community get the opportunity for those things, attending a regular forum of the Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force on this night is a good way to help make sure those things can happen.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Opioids are a problem in our community. There is a general recognition of that. But when it comes to action, the urgency backs off. And that’s too bad.

Lauren and Steve Lassman are the featured guests. They live just outside of Wallace, are the impetus behind the Bryan Scott Lassman Sunshine Fund, and aim to partner with the community here in the fight against substance misuse.

Numbers of overdose deaths involving an opioid are staggering. Since 1999, there have been roughly three-quarters of a million nationwide. Statistics have trended worse in the last two decades for overdose deaths involving opioids.

Hundreds die every day.

We’re past time to act. The task force’s work has never stopped. The group used to meet in the afternoon, but more recently switched to evenings. Rather than meeting in a conference area of the Health Department, the gatherings are now in a larger venue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “Collaboration is essential for success in prevention of opioid overdose deaths. Medical personnel, emergency departments, first responders, public safety officials, mental health and substance abuse treatment providers, community-based organizations, public health, and members of the community all bring awareness, resources, and expertise to address this complex and fast-moving epidemic. Together, we can better coordinate efforts to prevent opioid overdoses and deaths.”

We fully agree.

The Lassman Fund is looking to partner with us in Bladen County. We need to respond, and being there Tuesday night to hear about how they will work with us is important.

This epidemic won’t go away on its own. Lawmen are working hard to put criminals involved with opioids out of business; some of their successes in arrests have been included on the pages of this newspaper.

Their work will continue, but it’s only a part of the equation and it’s not up to them to end the epidemic. Education to all age groups is also paramount, from the elderly who may truly need the prescription drugs to the youngsters experimenting at ages that will cause our jaw to drop.

If this were an easy problem to fix, it would have happened long ago. This is a tough one. It continues to require responsibility from all of us.

We know our concern for the county is shared by many. Please, participate in this forum or others of the task force that are held periodically.

Listen, and get others involved. Together, we can save lives.