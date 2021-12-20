Editorial: Community generosity again shines over adversity

We knew this would not be an easy year.

The Empty Stocking Fund was challenged for the second year in a row by COVID-19. Mixed in with it this year was a rising mountain of inflation.

The requests were plentiful like always. Like many philanthropic endeavors, 2021 was a challenge. And for many who regularly have given, the reasons are through no fault of their own.

We’re grateful to spread Christmas cheer this year with dozens of Bladen County children.

Collections were $6,951.49. We couldn’t be more proud of what this represents and says about our community.

We heard from several applicants about job losses. Others are dealing with family members that have cancer, or are disabled and cannot work.

A message from those helped to those who gave was simple. “Thank you” they said, over and over. “This is a blessing,” they said.

Yes, Bladen County people helping Bladen County people is a blessing indeed.

We know the following are people our readers know, and we would ask everyone to be intentional to share a word of thanks or encouragement. They shared with others, and as a result the children of our county will smile.

Families and individuals include Leslie Johnson, Mary Augustine, Cephus Beatty, Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, Erin McCarty, Dr. Teressa McKoy Watts, Laurie and Richard Smith, Catherine and Charles DeVane, Lady Dee, Robin and Edwin Herring, and Dr. Ray Cross.

The organizations and businesses included the Clarkton Lions Club, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and Star Communications.

Churches and their groups included Trinity United Methodist Church Men’s Club, Christ Our Savior Ministries, Beth Car Presbyterian Church Sunday School Class, and the Beth Car Women of the Church.

Several were anonymous.

All gave something, and as a result there are and will be big smiles around Bladen County.

The Bladen Journal extends sincere thanks to Jill Sampson and the staff at the Department of Social Services; to Ricky Leinwand and his staff at Leinwand’s; and to Tate Johnson and his staff at the Lumber River United Way which helped make donations tax deductible this year.

The Empty Stocking Fund doesn’t happen without these folks. And it doesn’t happen without the generous gifts.

From our family at the newspaper to yours, we say “Thanks!” and wish all a “Merry Christmas!”