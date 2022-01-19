North Carolina should have changed a long time ago.

But with Gov. Roy Cooper grabbing every federal dollar he can, never mind if genuinely needed for help against COVID-19, don’t look for it to happen.

Reporting hospitalization numbers in relation to the coronavirus worldwide pandemic has been off the rails forever. Our state Department of Health and Human Services never got going in a straight and transparent manner, made some changes along the way that were improvements, then continued to get black eyes from its data dumps.

We’ve had the original form of COVID-19, lethal and deadly with so many unknowns for so long a time. And we’ve had a delta variant that was quite fierce. Now we have the omicron variant, a less virulent form and one that those with experience say could be milder than seasonal flu.

Granted, for each of these three, not everyone experiences them the same. Particularly for those among us with other health conditions lending to the impact.

Still, when this state’s DHHS gives us a report, one COVID-19 is the same as another COVID-19. And lately, because omicron can be shared more easily, the numbers look ridiculous when compared as a gross total.

Bladen County crossed 1,000 cases for the month on the 15th. Is it now worse than it was last January? We’re not convinced, even if this month gets to 2,000 cases.

January a year ago had 765 in the reports. There were 10 fatalities that month and 11 more in the two months sandwiching it. And, we were in the early days of vaccinations — few had the opportunity to get jabbed.

This is different. Omicron is less lethal, by all indications, and the vaccination has been there for just about everyone save for the youngest. Comparing this month to any other has to have context.

That’s where we’re getting whipped. That’s where the state is failing us.

New York changed reporting technique the first week of the year. Massachusetts changed last week.

Hospitals in both states are now differentiating between COVID-19 positive patients and those that come into the hospital for other reasons and test positive after they arrive.

That change in reporting provides the public a clearer sense of the severity of the omicron variant.

Texas, on Tuesday, also changed. Its reasons were the same — clarity of the picture — but its means to that end were different. In that state, active cases are better defined.

In all three states, these are steps in the right direction.

Plus, with home tests available nationwide, state numbers on tests and percent positive serve far less purpose than before. Because mostly only those believing they might be sick were getting tested, percent positive was always misleading and useless.

Not only does North Carolina need to get with the program, so does every other state. We’re in the 21st century, with incredible analytics abilities. Reporting for this pandemic should not be from the stone age.

Cutting out ulterior motives would help. In Cooper’s case, we’ve maintained a state of emergency so federal dollars can be had all the way back to March 2020. There’s been ebbs and flows of the pandemic. He could have relaxed it, then brought it back if and as needed.

Make no mistake, COVID-19 is real and it kills. We need to be vigilant. But it will help all of us, especially us non-doctor types, if we have clear understanding to the ever-evolving picture.

We need more states to step up like New York, Massachusetts and Texas.