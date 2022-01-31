Twilight Zone.

George Costanza’s do everything opposite.

Or more likely, plotting the next big political move.

Because whatever prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to issue a proclamation for North Carolina School Choice Week is as perplexing to Raleigh insiders as anyone in a classroom from Murphy to Manteo. For the record, his office issued a statement saying “The N.C. Association for Public Charter Schools requested this proclamation and we honored that request. Over the past two years, educators at all levels have responded to unprecedented challenges with grace, flexibility and determination.”

It went on to say, “We must do more particularly to support our public schools and owe all educators our thanks and recognition.”

That sounds good. And we can take it at its word.

Or we can sift back through the daily email briefings, not all of which are for public consumption since they involve his travel. Or we can look on the governor’s official website at news releases. Or in another category set aside for just proclamations — most show up in both of those options.

North Carolina School Choice Week — where is it? Not since his reversal of stance became news on Jan. 18, not during last week’s celebration, and not as of Monday morning 14 days later can it be found.

Something else worth noting, too. Cooper’s campaign website used to have this quote from him: “While some charters are strong, we see troubling trends, such as a resegregation of the student population, or misuse of state funds without a way to make the wrongdoers reimburse taxpayers. We need to manage the number of charter schools to ensure we don’t damage public education, and we need to better measure charter schools so we can utilize good ideas in all schools.”

It’s gone. Poof!

He’s tried since Day 1 in office to kill the Opportunity Scholarship program in the state budget, which pays up to $5,900 for low- and middle-income families so that families have a choice of school rather than assignment by address. And in his limited campaign efforts in 2020 when he shellacked then-Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to get reelected, he said, “School vouchers are wrong. They hurt our public schools.”

We think the governor has long known that charter schools are public schools. Have been since they started. We think he knows a growing majority of us realize one of his three daughters graduated from a fine Raleigh private school. And we also believe there’s not a thing in the world wrong with that.

What we don’t know is why sign this, and why now?

His choice to low-key this proclamation is either bad advice from his team, or just plain idiocy on his part. For his office to tell everyone “We must do more particularly to support …” and then hide it from public view is every bit as hypocritic as sending his daughter to St. Mary’s when he was a legislator and then taking to a gubernatorial soap box to denounce anything other than traditional public schools.

He even cited it — “I don’t like their vouchers” — in the aftermath of the 2019 state budget veto.

A January poll of likely voters placed support at 61 percent for the Opportunity Scholarship program. Ask a parent with a kid at a school where things don’t go so well if the wish for an alternative. If only they could afford it, is the likely response.

Whatever reason Ol’ Roy signed, he’s botched it since. His actions don’t match his words.

Our educators deserve better than that.