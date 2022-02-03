Join us today as we Go Red For Women.

The national movement focuses on healthier lives and has annually targeted the first Friday in February, also known as American Heart Month. We’ll see red everywhere, from those we enjoy watching on morning TV shows to groups of ladies locally at any number of gathering places — especially a number of work places.

One in three women will die of heart disease and stroke this year. This awareness campaign has a goal to end those two illnesses.

Going red means:

G: Get your numbers.

O: Own your lifestyle.

R: Realize your risk.

E: Educate your family.

D: Don’t be silent.

The numbers to get are from a doctor. Keep a regular check on blood pressure and cholesterol.

When it comes to lifestyle, we encourage a healthy combination of no smoking, losing weight, exercise and eating healthy. These are individual choices. All of us, however, can be supportive and encouraging.

The risk is real. To better visualize 1 in 3, sit between two people. It’s one of you. And it’s that close.

The family has the tightest knit, the bond more unbreakable than any other. Healthy food choices are a start. Education about why that’s important is the step that cements the knowledge for life. We need to stay active, and that does not necessarily mean some kind of long run or jog every day — just get some kind of cardio, be it a good walk at some point during the day, or yes, perhaps something more vigorous.

Silence about the No. 1 killer of women only enables heart disease to sneak in on the people we love. Think about this fact — it kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. Tell everyone, and share the information on what to do.

Today, send a statement in your choice of attire. Wear red, and wear it proudly. Let’s turn casual Friday into an informative Friday.

The good Lord gave us one body for this earth, and we need to be sure and take care of it.

The stand against heart disease begins with each of us, and it includes the habits we either have or need to get. Many will be in red today, and those that aren’t just might be asking questions about it.

Be sure and tell them why.

Let’s help empower the women we love to beat heart disease and stroke. Together, there’s nothing we can’t do.