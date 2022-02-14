Impressive.

And efficient, too. How else to describe the work of Bladen County commissioners and dozens of citizens who came forward to help carve out the strategic plan that will serve us through 2032?

Or, perhaps, be revamped earlier if many of the goals are met early? Chairman Ray Britt floated that idea in a conversation with us Friday, but his context was clear and meant more as a source of optimism rather than rushing to change course.

Fact is, the pathway to the future hasn’t always been crystal clear. Even with the plan, it won’t be. Variables change and evolve, and the county’s goal is to be ready to move with them.

We give those involved high praise. It’s a lengthy list, filled not only with the elected politicians on the Bladen County Commission but also Manager Greg Martin and his staff, several of his department heads, and a slew of individuals representing various interests on the workgroups.

“Folks in our community have played an important role in the development of this plan,” Martin was saying at least week’s commissioners meeting. “I want to thank them.”

They gave of their time willingly, for the good of the county. Both the present and the future.

Britt said the document, among other things, provides a point of accountability. That’s not just for the sitting commissioners, but for an entire county. Commissioners do not have purview over every aspect of the county’s well-being, but the board certainly does have considerable influence and sway.

Bringing together so many for a common cause is exciting. And it’s been needed. Political rivalries have separated much of what is good about Bladen County, and has more than once been a barrier to success.

Many among us are aware of the population shift impacting our state and county. On that point, Britt said it well.

“We’re one of the three-fastest growing states in the nation,” he said. “But we’ve lost 6,000 people in the last 30 years. So, we’ve got to get in line and get on the ball. Being within one hour to the ocean, we’re in a perfect locale and location to build our citizens and population back instead of lose.”

That’s not an easy task. Figure on another 99 counties between Murphy and Manteo trying to do the same thing. Some, like the urban areas, are well on their way already.

But attracting residents isn’t an exact science. There’s no news flash in understanding people choose where to live based on a lot of factors. Our county lines carved among the Carolina bays have much that can attract.

We’re also right to embrace the challenges that come with living here.

So now we have a document, one that many of the county’s most influential have bought in on, and one that many who might not feel they have a voice can benefit from over time.

As we’ve shared so often, when good things happen in Bladen County, it’s good for everyone.

We hope this plan is the touch our county needs. And we offer thanks to those who helped in its creation.