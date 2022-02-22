The Bladen Journal finds itself in a period of transition.

The former editor of this newspaper, Alan Wooten, has moved on, pursuing his professional career goals elsewhere. We at Champion Media, the Bladen Journal’s parent company, wish Alan good luck and much success, and thank him for his service to the company and to Bladen County’s newspaper of record.

In the meantime, the writer of this piece will occupy the newspaper’s office in Elizabethtown while a search is conducted for Alan’s replacement. How long that takes is uncertain.

The only thing that is universally certain is change. It’s gonna happen whether we want it or not. The trick is to accept the change and adjust accordingly.

So, readers of the Bladen Journal, you will see changes in your newspaper. And the changes will be made not out of malice or because anyone thought what Alan was doing was wrong. They will be made because the person moved into the Bladen Journal’s office is coming to Elizabethtown cold, with very little knowledge of the county or the newspaper. So he will do what he knows, what he has done in the past that worked, if only to make his task easier and to reduce the risk of mistakes.

This person also is moving into a situation in which he is a one-man operation.

That’s not to say the new guy at the Bladen Journal is new to the newspaper business. He has almost thirty years of journalism experience. He has been at The Robesonian since September 1999. During that time he has been a reporter, page builder, city editor, managing editor and, most recently, pagination department manager.

Important note: The new guy has never covered sports. More on that later.

The new guy comes in with the goal of producing a quality newspaper, a newspaper with articles about important events and what’s important to the readers. But, there will be the inevitable adjustment. So please be patient.

And please be helpful. Nothing good can come of this transition period without cooperation. The new guy will need help getting to know the county and its people. He will be asking lots of questions. He will need answers, and he will need help collecting information for his personal education and for articles.

Now back to the issue of sports.

Coaches and other people involved in local sports will be asked to provide information: what team is playing where and when, team rosters, explanations, etc. There also will be times, particularly during the transition period, when coaches will be asked to provide information from games because one person can be only so many places in a work week.

Other organizations, civic and otherwise, are welcome, to provide information about their activities and events. Feel free to provide photographs, with information about who is in the photo, what they are doing, and when and where they were doing it. Emails are best because there is less chance of mistake with that submission method. Please provide a name and contact number in case more information is wanted or if a clarification is needed.

To wrap up: Change has come to the Bladen Journal. Let’s work together to ensure it is a good one.

Reach T.C. Hunter by sending an email to tchunter@robesonian.com or by calling 910-247-9133.