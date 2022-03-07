Harmon y Hall has spent years — decades, really — as one of Bladen County’s hidden gems. But over the past few years, its been a challenge to describe what you see as a gem.

Simply put, Harmony Hall has seen better days.

Built back in the 1760s by Col. James Richardson for his family, the plantation home has accumulated a deep history that includes the legend that British Gen. Cornwallis and his men took over the Richardson home during the Revolutio0nary War — and managed to have his plans of attack overheard. That information was subsequently passed along to the American forces, who turned Cornwallis back.

Legend of not, the story has stuck.

According to historical recollections, Harmony Hall remained in the hands of the Richardson family until Col. James’ grandson, Capt. Edmund Richardson, moved to Texas and sold it to unknown parties in 1865. In 1874 it passed into the hands of the Layton family, who owned it from that point until 1962, when the property was given to the Bladen County Historical Society by N. Arthur Layton Jr. of Winter Haven, Florida, as a memorial to his parents and Col. James A. Richardson.

There have been a number of attempts to maintain and refurbish the plantation home, as well as to keep the grounds — which travel all the way to the Cape Fear River — in presentable shape.

There have been even more attempts to keep the site a worthwhile destination for school groups, church groups, scouts and visitors from all over. There have been stops and starts for activities that seemed to come and go as the site’s leadership has changed.

And several years ago, there was also a tussle over monies in the account for upkeep of Harmony Hall that took some time to settle.

But now, there seems to be a serious effort to give Harmony Hall a much-needed extreme makeover. And thanks to the recent news that $115,000 in federal money would be coming from the National Parks Service, that makeover will get a good start.

It will take a lot more, however.

For starters, we are hoping the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will find a way to support the efforts at Harmony Hall in a big way — and right away.

But it will still take more.

For some, Harmony Hall may sit in what might be described as “the middle of nowhere” or “off the beaten trail,” but it’s really worth the trip. Once a turn is made near the joining of River and Harmony Hall roads, visitors are quickly sent back in time — way back.

It is our hope folks will want to visit the historic icon — and when they do, they will see and understand how their financial assistance will help to preserve one of the oldest plantation homes and a legend that has endured more than 250 years.

Along with Tory Hole and perhaps a few churches in the county, Col. Richardson’s home and property is as important a historical site as there is in the state.

Let’s get Harmony Hall spiffed up and off of the “hidden gems” list.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Old places have soul … and stories to tell.”