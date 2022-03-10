I knew I didn’t have any reason to email myself, yet there it was … an email from Curt Vincent. Me.

Or was it?

What seemed like many moments went by as my mind whirred at geriatric speed, trying to remember what this could be. Then the light bulb went on … why not just open it and see?

Click.

The quizzical look on my face quickly changed to one of astonishment. I was reading an email from my name twin.

“My name is Curt Vincent, just like yours but with no W. I am a cyber security guy so I have searches out there to see if my name is mentioned anywhere. That is how I found you. Been following your illustrious career for a few years! I am up north, Connecticut, moving to Pennsylvania soon.”

Whoa … not only did he share the same name, basically, but he lives in Connecticut — where I graduated high school and to a large degree, still think of as home, since so many of my friends are still in that area.

But why was THAT Curt writing to THIS Curt?

He answered that.

“Now, why am I reaching out to you? I am a cyber security guy, as mentioned. I am the guy who founded, built, staffed and ran the 400-person cyber security program at Morgan Stanley for 15 years (I am also a retired Army lieutenant colonel). I am now working on my third career as a cyber security consultant focused on senior leaders, c-staff and boards. My tag line is that I ‘Demystify cyber security,’ as there is so much geeky stuff associated with cyber security that people can’t figure out how to approach the topic. I also do public speaking to generate leads but my speaking coach told me to reach out to anyone who may want to have me give a speech/presentation on cyber security. I have been reaching out to Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and any org who would like to learn more. I don’t need experience on presenting, I need more experience and exposure as 99% of meetings are now done virtually. I am set up to do a bang up job presenting virtually.”

OK, but still … why me?

“Now we get to why I am reaching out. I see you attend various meetings and you have guest speakers. I want to offer to be a tool in your back pocket. Relax, I do it pro bono for now, but I am a member of the National Speakers Association and you have to qualify to join, not just write a check. My current cyber pitch is about 50 minutes but I have been asked by a group in San Francisco to make it 20 minutes. Very, very hard as it is a HUGE topic, but I am working on it. So there it is! Let me know if you need a speaker! Plus, it is nice talking to a guy with the exact same name!”

Here’s another name twin tidbit: He graduated from high school one year before I did.

So I just had to ask if he thought there was any possible way we were related — since my paternal grandparents and their ancestors we longtime Connecticut natives. His answer was both interesting and humorous.

“You never know. My family tree is very shaky with loose roots as I had a great grandmother who ran a bordello. Anything is possible in my family!”

Where was that?

“Union, NJ. I have some stories about her that can curl your hair. She was the matriarch of the family, tough as nails with a HUGE heart. I grew up as far north as you can get in Jersey before crossing the state line in the Ramapo Mountains. It was a bit rural in the ’60s, like growing up in a Norman Rockwell picture. My parents moved us to PA in 1970. Joined the Army from PA and have moved 23 times since then.”

I will pass THAT Curt’s info along to the decision-makers of the local Rotary Club, and I hope perhaps they may see fit to invite him to come chat and meet his name twin.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.