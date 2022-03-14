Has there ever been a time in the life of Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce where there has been so much positivity, energy and all-inclusiveness?

Probably not.

We won’t put all the reasons for that on the shoulders of Executive Director Terri Dennison, but it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if somewhere between most and all of her directors and members did.

Each of the previous executive directors for the local Chamber worked hard and had their membership’s best interests at heart. After all, that’s the most basic requirement for anyone wanting to be a Chamber leader.

But in our mind, there is one thing that stands out about the Dennison-led Chamber — a complete and total open-arms approach … not to Elizabethtown, not to White Lake, but to the single word “Area” in the title.

Over the years, there has been little more than lip-service given to areas like Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, Tar Heel and others by the Chamber. Everything revolved around Elizabethtown and White Lake.

That’s fine for a while, but won’t be a conduit to real growth.

Embracing the “Area” in the Chamber’s title with more than superficial efforts will.

On Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and awards banquet at Lu Mil Vineyard. You can read the more in-depth story on Page 1A today, but what you may not gather from that story is the genuine, heartfelt confidence there is in this Chamber leadership, all headed up by Dennison.

But if there is another accolade to send her way, it is that Dennison — though as hard-working as any and more organized than most — she isn’t concerned about delegating where and when she should. She has no trouble allowing others to serve by using their strengths in an effort to make the Chamber stronger.

We witnessed some of that Thursday.

We also saw one of the largest, if not THE largest crowd ever for a Chamber meeting and awards banquet. While some of that can be attributed to a somewhat post-COVID year, it should also be attributed to the growing success of the Chamber.

That success, we predict, will continue to seep into the outlying areas of Bladen County more and more. After all, there are incredibly good folks, smart folks, creative folks and leadership types in every nook and cranny of the county. Allowing them to bring their talents to help the Chamber can only make all of Bladen County better.

We can only be thoroughly encouraged about the leadership of our Chamber and the direction of Bladen County. With such forward thinking by Dennison and those she surrounds herself with, the county’s future is really now.

***

