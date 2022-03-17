Has it ever crossed your mind …

What would I do if some of your personal belonging were stolen? How would you be able to help law enforcement identify them?

Here are a few tips to keep in mind that may make finding and returning your items to you easier and faster.

When you purchase any type of weapon write the make, model and serial number down.

When you purchase equipment such as lawn mower, generator, welder, tiller, weed eater, back pack blower or power tools write the make, model and serial number down.

When you purchase off road vehicle such as four wheelers, dirt bike, golf cart, or tractor write the make, model and serial number down.

When you purchase any electronics such as televisions, computers, cell phones, ipod / ipad, Xbox, PlayStation and cameras write the make, model and serial number down.

It also helps to take pictures and if possible videos of all items in your home. Store these in a fire safe box or in a safe deposit box away from your home.

If you have items that may not come with a serial number put your own personal identifier number or name. Take pictures of your jewelry. Keep the serial numbers and any identifying photos in a place that would be easy for you to locate if you had to provide proof of ownership. If possible handwrite these serial numbers and keep in a notebook. It is not recommended to store in your safe or on your computer because these are things that could be stolen.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office hopes that these tips will help you to keep the items you may cherish or have worked so hard for safe from those sticky fingered thieves.

Jim McVicker is the sheriff of Bladen County.