The suggestion to name East Bladen High’s basketball court for current varsity girls basketball coach Patty Evers and West Bladen High basketball coach for former boys varsity basketball coach Ken Cross has a lot of merit.

A few members of the community went before the Bladen County Board of Education on Tuesday to make such a request, but could get no more than a promise to put the requests into the policy pipeline.

That policy reads:

“When a facility is to be named, a Facility Naming Committee will be created. The superintendent (or staff designee) will serve as chairperson of the Facility Naming Committee. Other members of the committee will be as follows: (1) the Assistant Superintendent of Operations, (2) one principal, (3) one advisory council member, (4) at least one board of education member, (5) two teachers, and (6) at least two members at-large.

“Requests for naming a facility shall be made in writing to the Board of Education.”

We have opined before, though it’s been several years, that West Bladen’s basketball court should be named “Cross Court.” Not only did Cross get many of his 650-plus wins while coaching the Knights, he also lead the team to the 2008 Class 2-A state championship — a team that gelled quickly and brought its community and county together en route to that championship.

Evers, who is nearing 600 career wins, has a list of accolades during her 26-year coaching career — 21 at East Bladen and five before that at Tar Heel — that would be a lot for any three coaches. Not only has she earned a number of Coach of the Year awards, as well as won numerous conference titles, district titles and regional titles, but she has taken the Lady Eagles to four state championships and sent numerous players on to the college ranks.

She is also a recent John Wooden Legacy Award winner and, later this month, will coach a team in the McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago. She is then only coach in North Carolina, men or women, to ever coach in the game.

Both Cross and Evers, who each coached at Tar Heel High decades ago, have left and are leaving an indelible legacy of hard work, sportsmanship, dedication, teamwork and success. Theirs are names that should be at halfcourt for decades to come.

OK, so there is a process to make the request to name the two high school basketball courts, and we hope each of those requests finds the journey to reality a smooth one. After all, could there be anyone in Bladen County who would argue against Patty Evers Court at East Bladen or Ken Cross Court at West Bladen?

We would hope not.

