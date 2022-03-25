The public mantra for the Bladen County Board of Commissioners is, “To provide customer focused county services efficiently and responsibly.” On Monday, the county commissioners stepped outside that box for a moment to do something good for those who work hard to provide all of the county services: its 350 employees.

Tyshell Jones, director of the county’s Human Resources Department, gave the board a presentation about what McLaughlin Young Employee Services can offer its clients.

Based in Charlotte and currently being used by Bladen Community College and Sampson County, McLaughlin Young — most commonly known as MYgroup — partners with organizations to increase the effectiveness and productivity of their workforces. MYgroup’s network includes more than 40,000 clinicians and consultants spanning 200 countries and territories. And the services it provides are far-reaching and include a wide range of counseling services aimed at workplace situations and personal employee concerns.

Here’s the kicker: A 12-month contract with MYgroup will cost Bladen County just $7,224. Not per month … for the whole year. That works out to just $1.72 per employee per month.

What does each employee get for that? Each employee — and their immediate family — is allowed up to six telephone counseling calls for each situation — whether it be a workplace problem, the loss of a loved one, a suicidal family member, money or marital problems, etc.

At first, that seemed too good to be true.

“I’m not sure how they can do it,” Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson said. “The numbers don’t add up … but we’ll see. We need to do this for our employees.”

The rest of the board agreed and unanimously approved the contract — with the stipulation that its usage by county employees would be monitored.

We think Jones found a real win-win situation and the Bladen County Board of Commissioners hit a home run by approving the contract, even with a let’s-see attitude.

Now it will be up to those 350 county employees to put MYgroup to work. With so many mental health issues out there on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is little doubt many individuals — employees and their family — could put the services of MYgroup to good use. Regularly.

We certainly hope they will.

