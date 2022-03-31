So there’s a rather big basketball game on Saturday night … perhaps you’ve heard of the matchup: North Carolina versus Duke in the Final Four of the NCCAA tournament.

Talk about some serious March Madness.

You can read more about it today on pages 1A and 3B.

We would almost bet that lights in homes around Bladen County will be on much later Saturday night, as folks watch well past 10 p.m. And why not?

This game is historical. It’s the first time EVER that the two ACC rivals have faced each other — not just in the Final Four, but in the NCAA tournament. Period.

That’s pretty amazing, when you think about it.

But this game is hardly only about the Tobacco Road rivalry. On the North Carolina side, the Tar Heels would simply love to ruin Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour by handing his Blue Devils a loss and an exit from the tournament; on the Duke side, the Blue Devils would love to get some revenge for a recent regular-season loss at home dealt by the Tar Heels.

And, of course, Duke would love to extend Coach K’s farewell tour into the NCAA finals.

This game is also the rubber match for the season, since UNC and Duke split the two regular-season matchups.

When this tournament began, only Hollywood could have predicted a Duke vs. UNC matchup in the Final Four. After all, the Blue Devils had some serious challenges even as a No. 2 seed, and the Tar Heels, seeded No. 8, had No. 1 Baylor as its second-round hurdle.

But here they are.

And we are all the benefactors.

This game should be one for the ages, regardless of the outcome. Which is just how it should be.

It’s also quite a feather in the ACC’s cap to have two teams in the final four. That doesn’t happen often. And few would have thought it could happen about four or five weeks ago.

We certainly hope both teams are at their best and perform at a high level. We hope fouls are kept to a minimum and injuries don’t play a part. And when the final buzzer sounds, we hope that, whatever the final score, both teams will respect each other’s efforts — and the losers wish the winners well in the finals on Monday.

Fans of the Tar Heels, Duke or even the ACC should be proud of how the two teams have represented themselves, their school, the conference and the state of North Carolina.

Bladen County … try to find a way to watch or listen to Saturday’s game and root for your favorite. Tip-off should be around 8:50 p.m.

