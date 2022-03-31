One would think after being in the business, any business, for 41 years, there’d be no surprises.

Well, one would be wrong.

Since 1981, I’ve taken my share of what we call “mugshots.” These are basically head and shoulders photographs of people who will be quoted in a story or have won an award or have fallen on the wrong side of the law. They are simple, mindless types of photos that require only three simple things: stand still, focus and keep the eyes open.

Recently, I was told why there needs to be a fourth thing … don’t smile.

That’s right. No teeth. Don’t even think about a smirk or a curl of the lips. Keep it serious.

I was informed of this rule last week as I was attempting to take a photo of our new advertising account representative, Courtney Simmons.

However, it took her a moment. In fact, it took until she looked at the first photo I snapped.

“Oh, no, we have to do another one,” she balked. “I can’t smile.”

Huh?

I looked at her probably like she’d just told me she was actually an alien sent here to observe what our journalism was really like — or as if she had two unsmiling heads.

But I assure you, Courtney is very much NOT an alien, nor does she have two heads. She does, however, have something against smiling for photos — and I wanted to know what it was.

But first, we took another shot at her mugshot.

No smile. Very serious.

“Yes, that’s better,” she said. “Use that one.”

I should say that I honestly disagreed with her choice. Y’all would have enjoyed the smile, and it’s one you will see regularly as she makes her way around the county. She can’t help it — smiling is her norm and it’s contagious. You’ll see.

But along with the story introducing Courtney to the public was her unsmiling photo, just as she requested.

But before I could let her off the hook, I had to know what the deal was about not smiling for a photograph. She said it was simple.

“It makes me look fat,” she said matter-of-factly and with a shrug.

Ummm … what?

“It makes my cheeks look fat,” she said more specifically.

OK, I’ve heard something like that when referring to jeans, or a blouse or something in the clothing line. Certainly not smiles.

So, as any journalist with an inquiring mind would do, I went looking for verification — which took me straight to our customer service representative, Kirsten Taylor.

I posed the question of whether smiling for a photo makes someone look fat, and she barely blinked an eye or hesitated when she answered.

“Oh, yes!” she said emphatically. “Every time.”

Not satisfied, I made a beeline to another source: Google.

Here’s what I found: “When we smile, the zygomatic muscles pull our cheek tissues upward. However, it does not pull up the buccal fat which lies beneath the muscle.”

I’m not sure how to decipher that, other than to assume buccal fat is not our friend and nothing to smile about.

I don’t really know why, but it bugged me enough to ask the best possible source I have.

“Alexa, does smiling make a person’s face look fat?” I asked the little round thingy.

She gave me this: “Here’s something I found on the web — according to reference.com, when people smile their faces naturally lift and their cheeks become rounded and more youthful looking.”

Was that a yes?

I quit. Courtney, you win.

