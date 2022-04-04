Officials with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — or PETA — have finally lost their minds.

Last week, PETA stated in a news release the NFL should change the name of the “horse-collar tackle” penalty, which the animal-rights organization said “makes light of using tight harnesses to exploit horses for labor.”

Horse hockey.

PETA has, since its inception back in 1980, has done some really good things. It has achieved a litany of animal-rights reforms — convincing some of the world’s largest fashion brands not to use fur, animal-testing bans by thousands of personal-care companies, ending the use of animals in automobile crash tests, closing the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey’s Circus and more.

But this?

Apparently, PETA thinks this is a good time to take on the multi-billion dollar industry and popularity of the NFL, perhaps because it thinks the NFL has been weakened by the recent actions of Colin Kaepernick and his supporters, along with the pressure put on the Washington Redskins to change its nearly 90-year-old moniker.

They say it’s smart to pick your battles, and in this case, the battle PETA chose was to take on the NFL over the name given to a penalty.

And to make matters more ridiculous, PETA offered up incredibly silly alternatives.

PETA said the league should change the name of the penalty to the “Goodell Grab” — in reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell — “back-collar tackle” or the “Roy Williams tackle.”

No, not THAT Roy Williams, but the Williams who was a fearsome Dallas Cowboys defensive back whose play prompted NFL owners to ban the horse-collar tackle. The banishment was originally called the “Roy Williams Rule.”

Here is PETA’s thought process:

“Words matter, and the term ‘horse-collar tackle’ trivializes an old-style contraption that exploits horses for labor,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release. “You could score a touchdown for horses by instead converting it to the ‘Goodell Grab’ or ‘back-collar tackle,’ as neither of these terms normalizes animal abuse.”

Witty, isn’t she?

Silly, too.

What’s next, PETA? Goodness, should we expect an attack on the “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” phrase because there is an indirect inference between the three monkeys and the devil? Perhaps the phrase “ugly as a toad” is next or the phrase “he’s a rat” ot the phrase “playing chicken”— all because, heaven forbid, it might hurt the toad’s or rat’s or the chicken’s feelings?

Maybe we should conisder banning the phrase “holy cow,” bacause certainly there should be a separation of church and bovine. What say you, PETA?

Yes, words have meaning — as Newkirk said — but does a horse know that meaning”?

The NFL has spent millions upon millions of dollars researching the effects of blows to players’ heads and made numerous safety adjustments to equipment and changes to the rules.

Perhaps some of that money should also go toward examining the heads of PETA execs — and that’s no horse hockey OR bull hockey.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Everyone is entitled to be stupid, but some abuse the privilege.”