The next Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Medicaid and NC Health Choice is scheduled for Tuesday.

We tell you that because it’s when a discussion concerning the expansion of North Carolina’s Medicaid entitlement program will take place.

North Carolina is one of 12 states nationwide that has not expanded the program as outlined in the Affordable Care Act. A Civitas Poll recently revealed that 58% of likely Republican primary voters agree to that decision by N.C. lawmakers. Why? Expansion would extend government-funded Medicaid coverage to mostly healthy, working-age adults with no children. When that point is explained in the survey, 65% of voters say they would be less likely to support expansion.

According to the John Locke Foundation, “aside from expansion being bad policy, it makes incumbents vulnerable to primary challengers and is unlikely to create new Republican voters in a general election.”

In the poll, 56% of respondents said they would be less likely to support Medicaid expansion when learning that expansion could not be tied to work requirements, due to the Biden Administration’s stop to waivers.

Waivers for work requirements or copays were a big part of the “carrot” from the Obama Administration to entice some states to expand Medicaid in the early years of the ACA. At the time, states could apply for a waiver to implement a work or volunteer requirement, or charge a small co-pay so that the Medicaid expansion recipients had some “skin in the game,” but few actually got them under Obama.

Under the Trump administration, those waivers were often approved and expansion continued with some states customized the expansion to fit their budgets and population. However, when the Biden Administration took over the executive branch in 2021, DHHS stopped approving the waivers and rescinded the ones signed under the Trump administration.

In 2019, H.B. 655 was filed by Republican lawmakers and would’ve expanded Medicaid with limited work requirements and a capped co-pay, but the bill was relegated to the Senate Rules Committee and never came for a full vote. Today, those work and co-pay requirements would not be allowed under the Biden Administration.

Now, North Carolina lawmakers are investigating Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, after the issue became sticking point with Gov. Roy Cooper, and the current Medicaid program transitioned to managed care.

Senate Leader Phil Berger indicated during the last legislative session that his opposition to expansion is softening. The legislative committee studying expansion has had two meetings so far where lawmakers heard from health officials from states that have expanded Medicaid. However, most of those states expanded with waivers that are not available to North Carolina.

Also among the proponents of Medicaid expansion who spoke to N.C. lawmakers was former Ohio governor and GOP presidential primary candidate, John Kasich. Kasich focused less on the cost to taxpayers, and more on the legacy.

“When you die and go to heaven, you’re going to see St. Peter, and St. Peter is not going to ask you, ‘Did you balance the budget?’ He’s going to ask you what did you do for the least of those,” Kasich told the committee.

“If I get to Heaven and anyone asks about Medicaid expansion, I will be very surprised,” said Bryson. “I believe the Lord wants us to personally care for each other, not appropriate tax dollars to make other people do it.”

We couldn’t agree more.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Smart decisions are made by choosing between what you want now and what you want in the future.”