Some stories just beg to be shared, and this is one of those. It might be the best thing you read about today.

Along about 18 years ago in Plant City, Florida, there was a fourth-grade class whose young teacher was contemplating a class project leading up to Veterans Day.

What she came up with was a massive postcard project, where her students would write a postcard each day to a soldier overseas. The students grabbed hold of the idea and enthusiastically began their mission.

Take a moment to think about and imagine just what those little fingers wrote on those little postcards. There were surely misspellings; there were surely illegible words; there were surely claims of love and thanks and who knows what — but each one, we can assume, were going to have an impact.

Shortly before Veterans Day, those postcards were gathered up and placed into a box. There were now dozens upon dozens of postcards in this project’s collection.

The box was delivered to the local American Legion commander, who vowed to make sure it would be sent to the right place overseas.

Just before the Christmas break for the students, they received a few thank-yous from soldiers. But something else began to happen.

One soldier continued to write to the class. Every couple of weeks, a new letter would arrive, telling the students what things were like and the duties he was performing while away from home. He also shared some personal information about where he was from and about his family. In each letter, he would emphasize to the children how important it was to get good grades.

Soon, those students began to feel like they knew this soldier personally, and they took it upon themselves to answer his letters — telling him what they were studying and how they did on tests.

By the spring, the teacher had put the soldier’s letters in a frame and displayed them in the classroom, along with a photograph he had shared with the students along the way. He was now not just one of the soldiers the class had corresponded with … he was THEIR soldier.

It’s a wonderful story if it had ended right there. But it didn’t.

Shortly after the school’s spring break, the class had a surprise visitor. It was their soldier.

For the rest of the school day, he sat in class and spoke with each student. He went to lunch with them; he went to the playground with them; he even took a test with them. The class was the envy of all the other classes.

Their soldier continued to make surprise visits to the class, even when they had moved on to the fifth grade. And in between the students continued to write to their soldier, and he always wrote back. At the Christmas break that year, each of the students received a card from their soldier.

We’d all be happy if the story was finished right there. But it wasn’t.

Just before the school’s spring break that year, their soldier made another surprise visit to the class, accompanied by their fourth-grade teacher, which wasn’t a big surprise to the students since she sometimes came with him to visit her former fourth-graders. But this time, immediately after greeting the students, their soldier knelt on a knee and … yep, proposed to their fourth-grade teacher.

The rest of the school day was a celebration.

But still, the story didn’t end there.

Three months later, on a sunny June day, their soldier and their fourth-grade teacher were wed — and those students served as the best men and maids of honor.

Doesn’t that just make your heart smile?

