I left the recent draft for the Ashpole Baseball Fantasy Baseball League not unlike I have the other 32 times I have assembled a team, confident that this would be the year that the Dumbbells break through and capture the league title or at least place in the money.

It must be spring.

When I shared with my fellow league members that I have only placed once during that time, they were surprised, thankful and some wondered aloud how anyone could be so inept, figuring acumen aside the odds would bend in my favor more than once since gasoline was $1.15 for a gallon. As you read more, the part about ineptitude should come into focus.

I would have cashed a second-place check for last year, but was doomed by a league technicality, that a team’s pitching staff must throw at least 1,000 innings combined. When the regular season ended last year, I went to bed fat and happy over my second-place finish, but when I awakened the next morning to check the standings to make sure I was not dreaming, I was shocked, saddened and peeved to see I was in 10th place out of 11 teams. Matt has continued the last-place tradition of his late daddy, my buddy, Danny.

My investigation ended when I realized the team had only 994 and 2/3 innings pitched, plummeting me to last place in team ERA and WHIP. Although I made a motion that the rule retroactively be waived, it died without a second. The mistake, bad managing, cost me about $400.

You can’t spell Dumbbells without dumb.

I decided to do some simple math, and when I say simple, I mean math that can be done without the benefit of pen, paper or a calculator. An average contribution of $300 each year over 32 years adds up to $9,600 and if it’s true that each dollar is spent seven times before it leaves a local economy, then my contribution to Fairmont’s during that time is about $67,200. So wedged somewhere between tobacco and McDonald’s.

Mayor Charles Kemp should give me a plaque.

Despite my dalliance last year with a finish on the plus side of mediocrity, I feel like 32 seasons is a sufficient sample to draw conclusions, mostly that I suck at this, so I decided to tweak my draft strategy this year as follows:

I consumed no Bud Lights during the draft, just bottled water. The draft is fast moving until it’s Charlie Floyd’s turn, so it’s beneficial to be at the top of one’s game mentally and not impaired. It was also Day 3 of a self-imposed week of no alcohol, and my worst fear, that I would feel better at the end of that week, was not realized. That experiment has ended.

I probably put in more preparation for this year’s draft than in all the years past, investing $6.99 in a fantasy baseball guide and leafing through it for a solid 45 minutes the night prior. Reminded me of my days in college, when I would put in almost no effort and then the night before a major exam, I would play catchup all evening. If that effort is rewarded as it was in college, I should finish with a C-minus, or in about seventh place.

I also was more aggressive this year in bidding for players, and was able to fill my 11 vacant spots on the 23-player roster in about two hours, finishing just seconds behind Matt. My hurry was twofold: I figure if you are going to inevitably suck at something, don’t invest too much time doing it. Plus, the final round of The Masters was beckoning, and one thing I excel at is watching golf.

As I began this column on Tuesday, my team was in 11th place out of 11 teams, but as I wrap it up Friday morning, the team has surged, and is now in fourth place and playing better than the World Champion Braves. So, I am trending in a positive direction.

Yep. I think this could be the Year of the Dumbbells.

Like I said, it is spring.

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian. He can be reached at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.