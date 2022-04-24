“You can’t fight city hall.” “What can one person do?” “Things never change.” “That’s just the way it is.” “There’s nothing you can do.” “You’re just beating your head against the wall.” “You have to learn how to accept reality.”

You’ve probably heard all of the above phrases. The only purpose they serve is to obstruct individual initiative and achievement. This results in the propagation of the erroneous belief that individuals are at the mercy of groups, governments, and committees.

History has repeatedly shown that the power of the individual is the basis for all discoveries and advances. There has never been a statue erected to any group. Just think of all the notable people you are aware of.

After many years of conditioning, we conclude that we are virtually powerless as individuals. It’s ironic that we develop this erroneous belief in the face of thousands of years of evidence to the contrary. Holding on to this outlook impedes your success and can even limit your happiness.

Feeling powerless as an individual leads to the formation of a victim mentality. This attitude causes you to blame others for your circumstances while looking outside yourself for solutions. In so doing, you put the direction of your life in someone else’s hands.

Within you exists the power to change, innovate, and create. Don’t be deterred by truisms. I’ll debunk each one listed in the first paragraph. As you exercise your power on a consistent basis, you will make things happen rather than waiting for them to happen.

“You can’t fight city hall.” The government is nothing more than a collection of individuals who are supposed to serve the people. You can fight city hall if you have a strong enough motivation and drive. The history of our country is filled with individuals who took a stand and made a difference.

“What can one person do?” Every accomplishment starts with one person who has a dream. Some people are leaders who attract others to their cause. Some people work alone. Either way, everything that has ever been attained is traceable to an individual.

“Things never change.” Circumstances don’t change on their own. If you want things to change, you have to change them. It doesn’t matter how old you are or how long your situation has persisted. You can begin to take action today to change it.

“That’s just the way it is.” If this were true, the human race would never have advanced from living in caves. This phrase is used to justify inaction. Things are the way they are until one person decides to alter them.

“There’s nothing you can do.” If you are willing to put in the effort, there is always something you can do. When you do nothing, nothing happens. It is a proven fact that it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the grease.

“You’re just beating you head against the wall.” A definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. If what you are doing isn’t working, alter your strategy. Often, only a small adjustment is needed for a successful outcome.

“You have to learn how to accept reality.” Whose reality does this statement refer to? Your reality is defined by your beliefs. If you think something is possible, you are right. Conversely, if you feel something is impossible, you are also right. Your mind won’t allow you to act in a manner contrary to your ideology.

As an individual, you have the power to accomplish anything you set your mind to. Looking anywhere else for satisfaction in your life will lead to disappointment. Whatever you can conceive and believe you, as an individual, can achieve.

Bryan Golden is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.” Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com.