We now find ourselves on the doorstep of the month of May — can you believe the year is nearly half over? — and it sure is shaping up to be one of the busiest months we’ve had in the past two years.

As we continue to cautiously bid the pandemic goodbye, we can begin welcoming back some of the activities and events our communities have come to love and enjoy.

High school athletics have been back pretty much in full swing — and thank goodness we don’t have to deal with a spring football season.

We recently were pleased to have the Spring Fling back in Bladenboro, with a tremendous crowd to enjoy all the activities and entertainment it had to offer.

First, let’s not forget about Bladen Coungty Relay for Life’s big night on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School. Please try to get out there and support the effort — especially during the luminary event.

Then, with May right around the corner, there are a number of things to look forward to around Bladen County …

— May 6: United Way’s annual Day of Caring event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— May 7: White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

— May 8: White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

— May 14: Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.

— May 14: Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.

— May 20: White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

— May 21: White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

— May 28: Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

And oh, by the way … the U.S. Hwy. 701 bridge between Elizabethtown and White Lake will be closed twice every weekday for much of May. That should make travel back and forth challenging at times, so let’s all pray it goes smoothly and there isn’t any kind of major emergency to take place.

But the weekend events should be free and clear of any traffic problems on the bridge.

We hope folks will take advantage of so many events returning to the area. It’s been a while, so get out there and enjoy — but be safe.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Enjoy life. There’s plenty of time to be dead.”