Imagine Robeson County without the Proctor Law Office Building in Lumberton.

Imagine Scotland County without the John Blue House in Laurinburg.

Imagine Cumberland County without the Market House in Fayetteville.

Imagine Sampson County without the Gen. Thomas Boykin House in Clinton.

Imagine Columbus County without the Powell House in Fair Bluff.

Imagine New Hanover County without the Bellamy Mansion.

You get the idea.

But now imagine Bladen County without Harmony Hall.

You can read more about the plea from Sunday Allen to Bladen County commissioners on Harmony Hall on the front page today, but here’s the takeaway: There could not have been a more impassioned, logic-laced and on-point appeal from any gifted orator than what Allen presented this week.

What stood out most for us was two-fold: First and foremost, Harmony Hall is Bladen County’s hidden gem that is in desperate need of and deserves financial assistance. Second, Allen emphasized to the commissioners that Harmony Hall shouldn’t be allowed to fall down because of fear and hatred.

The latter is simply a nicer way to hint at racism.

There has been an “eraser mentality” for the past number of years by groups that don’t want to be reminded of all this country has gone through, grown through and learned from. Because of that, we’ve seen the removal of monuments, the removal of names from buildings and more.

But Allen was thoroughly correct when she stated, “No monument ever taken down has or will ever erase hatred. Only education, listening and understanding will.”

So where does that leave Harmony Hall? Hopefully the very same place as all of the sites listed above. They are all historic places that can teach us, and generations to come, many valuable lessons.

Once again, Allen came through with a perfect quote: “The history of everyone is valuable.”

We all have our own opinions and feelings. So there will never be anything that 100% of the country agrees with — and that includes how our 245-year history is preserved or portrayed. Getting rid of it because of of that “eraser mentality” fueled by fear and hatred won’t fix anything and will certainly do a disservice to our children, grandchildren and beyond.

Bladen County commissioners — as well as every town, school, civic organization, scouting group and church — should seriously consider financially assisting to keep Harmony Hall standing.

And here is when that can start: On Saturday, May 14, the Harmony Hall Plantation Village will host its annual spring homecoming from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Why not make the trip out to White Oak to visit the historic site? Take a tour of the 1760s home; walk the grounds; and see the other historic buildings located there.

We promise you’ll come away with a better understanding.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” (Malcolm Garvey)