Two years ago my wife began a journey, one she had mulled for a number of years and just hadn’t pulled the trigger on prior to 2020.

When she finally pushed aside the apprehension and made the hard swallow of fear, it didn’t take long for her to be an official student at Central Carolina Community College.

It’s the first of three big leaps toward her master’s degree in library science, and on Monday, she will take the steps across the stage to receive her associate’s degree in library and information technology.

The past two years seem to have gone by in a blink — probably because I didn’t have to do any of the work.

But TammySue … well, I’m sure the days, weeks and months felt long and difficult.

While I often had dinner alone in the living room or watched television late into the night — sometimes even going to bed solo — she was camping out at her desk, struggling with schoolwork for the first time in more than 30 years.

I offered to help with her English class, the only one I actually felt qualified for, but she politely refused.

At times, I would try to soothe her frustrations over a stubborn instructor or a difficult assignment, but she usually had things under control.

And goodness sakes, there were tears. I mean full-blown sobbing and mutterings of “I can’t do this.” An arm around her shoulders hardly seemed to put a dent into the crisis; telling her to take a deep breath, maybe a short break, and go back to it almost seemed to me like torture.

Then there was the summer of math, which just about wilted her will. Seriously. She was on an island with no help in sight, and it was the biggest reason for the big boo-hoo tears on an almost nightly occasion.

But she got through it.

She came close a few times, but she never quit.

All that said, here’s where the story gets off the charts: Every time the semester came to a close, my wife would bring me a piece of paper. On that scrap of paper would be her grades.

Despite all the challenges, despite the crocodile tears, despite the doubting and debates with instructors … my wife not only received a slew of As and an occasional B, but she was usually named to the Dean’s List.

I’m not even sure it’s possible to say how proud I am of her. I’ve tried to tell her along the way, sometimes even leaving a note at her desk telling her to keep going, not give up and just basicly cheerleading. But she has no idea just how incredibly impressed she’s made me.

Last weekend, I’m sure she breathed a sigh of relief when she submitted that final test of the semester. But that quickly went to another level when her cap and gown arrived the other day. And in typical female fashion, she tried them on and said: “The gown isn’t very flattering and the cap is going to be awful for my hair.”

I offered her one last bit of support: “It’s just temporary, and the degree you earned will be forever.”

I thought it was a pretty thoughtful response. She wasn’t impressed. I should have known this was all about the hair.

But now I get my wife back in the evenings again — until August, when the second leg of her Kleenex-filled journey begins, this one toward her bachelor’s degree.

I feel certain that, in two years, I’ll be watching proudly as she receives that next one, too.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.