To the readers of the Bladen Journal: Here is your chance.

No, not to just get free food. Despite what the headline here might imply, the food is merely an incentive to do something that could have a far larger impact. Besides, receiving free food has been common over the past 24 months, with organizations and churches giving boxes of food to those in need because of COVID.

This particular offer of free food is different.

But first, the reason it is being offered …

I need your ideas.

That smoke you see most weekdays in the vicinity of The Oaks professional building isn’t the surrounding offices heating up from the fall chill. No, it’s the wheels of my mind spinning furiously with wondering and hoping that the newspaper, website and newsletter we produce Tuesday through Saturday keeps you informed, entertained and satisfied.

Hint: Like us, you should never, ever be satisfied.

If you haven’t seen the smoke, then you are missing quite a sight. Ripley’s has called several times.

Anyway …

In this new era of community newspapers, we continually are looking for ways to make sure we are serving our customers. But think about it … when was the last time your local newspaper asked you for input?

Well, I’m asking.

There may be specific reasons why you continue to keep up with Bladen County news through the efforts of the Bladen Journal. It might be because your family has subscribed for decades, and that’s terrific; it might be because you like a certain item — like the obituaries or crime news or Opinion page or the Friday Feature — and that’s great, too.

But your hometown newspaper CAN and SHOULD get better.

We aren’t perfect. With a severely whittled-down staff, we overlook things. We also make mistakes. It happens.

But now, I really would like to get your ideas for what we can do better and differently.

Let me emphasize that ALL comments are important — though we ask that they be constructive, not snarky in any way and do not include replacing the editor. I’m not going to fire myself and the “R” word is not yet in my vocabulary.

Between you and me, I know for a fact that we aren’t doing the best job we can. That’s because there’s always room for improvement. But do you want to leave it strictly up to us what your newspaper contains?

Sure, we are the so-called experts. This is our job, and you wouldn’t tell a plumber how to snake a toilet or a farmer how to plant corn, so why tell us how to produce a newspaper or populate a website?

Simple: Because I’m asking.

Your newspaper is really a living, breathing creature of sorts, which changes (or should) as the needs of its readers change. What was good a year ago may not be good today. Also, what some like, others don’t — and vice versa.

So … what do you think? Are there things you’d like to see added, deleted, changed? Now is your chance.

Look at it this way: You purchase the newspaper or read its website for a reason. But there have surely been times — you know there have been — when you’ve thought the newspaper could be better if only …

Well, if only … what?

That’s what I want you to tell me, and I am willing to pay … with food.

That food will come in the form of getting a place set at the Bladen Journal conference table for you during an upcoming lunch. You will have the opportunity to join our entire staff — which consists of Kirsten Taylor and I — somewhere in town on a day that works best for you. And when the check comes, you can calmly look away, knowing it will be taken care of.

Your job now, should you accept it, is to email me your idea(s) for what you think would make ours a better newspaper. Try to be to the point and brief. Please supply your name, hometown and telephone number.

The newspaper’s editorial board — all two of us — will go over each of the suggestions carefully to determine a winner, as well as what suggestions could become a part of future editions. I will tout the winner, as well as some of the honorable mentions, in a future column.

The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.