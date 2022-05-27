Saturday is the start of a three-day weekend. It’s the unofficial launch of summer that will spark family gatherings, barbecues and beach trips for the first time in three summers.

But it’s a weekend with a far deeper significance.

The cultural significance of Memorial Day has shifted as the years have gone by, but it’s a holiday that is actually about stars and stripes – not sun and sand or brats and burgers. It’s a day to honor and extend gratitude to the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Across the country, there will be VFW and American Legion services, exhibits to recognize our fallen brothers and sisters, and flags flying alongside gravestones.

Originally known as Decoration Day, the holiday originated in the years following the Civil War, and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Civil War General John A. Logan reportedly asked for the day of remembrance, saying, “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

Perhaps you can take a moment to remember the words of President Ronald Reagan, who poetically said, “if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”

Regardless of your political views or feelings about war, recognizing the sacrifice of our veterans gives them the honor and dignity that they have earned. We cannot thank our fallen servicemen and servicewomen enough for their sacrifice. We must honor them by never forgetting what they have done for all of us.

It is important that we honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on this solemn occasion. It is their heroic and selfless actions that have preserved our freedoms.

Let us also keep in mind the families of those who fought and died for our country. They too should be in our prayers.

There are many ways to observe Memorial Day …

Perhaps you will visit a cemetery; some people wear a red poppy in remembrance of those fallen in war — a tradition that began with a World War I poem (https://www.history.com/news/world-war-i-poppy-remembrance-symbol-veterans-day); and others may even spend a moment saying a silent prayer.

However you choose to spend this Memorial Day, please take time to honor the men and women who have died in action.

“If you truly want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for.”