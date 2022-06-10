The town of Elizabethtown is fighting the good fight.

And it’s paying off — though Town Manager Dane Rideout, Mayor Sylvia Campbell and the town board are all hoping to see it begin paying off even more.

The fight is an ongoing tug-o-war between protecting the downtown merchants and growing the tax base. So far, the downtown remains protected. The effort to find ways to add to the town’s tax base is up next.

Growing that tax base primarily means heading out t5o the town’s ETJ — which stands for “Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction” and is an area outside the town’s corporate limits in which the town can exercise land use and zoning regulations.

In “Average Joe Speak,” that simply means the town board can decide IF they want to allow business along Hwy. 87 and, if so, what kind.

Right now, there is no retail business allowed along the town’s ETJ — and the feeling among the current board is that that must continue in order to protect the downtown.

We would agree.

After all, just look at some of the downtowns in the region that show vastly different results from decisions made by each governing board. Lumberton took all the expansion and economic development it could get, primarily out near Interstate 95, and its downtown basically went POOF; the city of Laurinburg, by contrast, isn’t getting any development along U.S. 74 or at the interchanges, and its downtown is as vibrant as ever.

So Elizabethtown’s concern to keep its downtown protected is a valid one that is paying dividends.

But development out in the town’s ETJ must happen sooner or later, and there are opportunities that the board should take into serious consideration. because a stagnant tax base is never a good thing.

So if retail expansion isn’t an option, what is?

Hotels.

Gas stations.

Convenience stores.

These things, and perhaps there are others, would fit well along the path many take on their way to the beach or elsewhere. They would also enhance the opportunities for visitors to the area, especially to White Lake, and give additional places of lodging just 10 or 12 miles away from the water.

On Monday — and you can read more of the details on Page 1 today — the board unanimously approved a new Land Use and Future Land Use Map plan, That plan continues to leave the door open for specific and carefully scrutinized development along the town’s ETJ, all with a strong focus on keeping its downtown vibrant.

We once again give our collective thumbs up, with the hopes that the opportunities begin streaming in for the land along the by-pass. Elizabethtown and Bladen County will be better for it.

