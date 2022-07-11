It’s not just Elizabethtown, it’s all of Bladen County that has a real, genuine gem in Larrell Murchison.

Sure, he played football for East Bladen High before going off to Louisburg and N.C. State, but every step of his journey was always wrapped up in home. That never changed after Murchison was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

There’s also the smile, which is nearly omnipresent and showcases just how much of the inner child remains. He loves people, he loves what he does and, more importantly, he loves giving back.

That was on full display Saturday at Elizabethtown Middle School. You can read about it and see photos both online or on Page 1 today.

The occasion was Murchison’s annual “Fun Day,” a time to invite all of Bladen County to come out and enjoy a handful of hours thinking about nothing but enjoying time with friends, family and neighbors from anywhere in the county.

Despite pretty high humidity with temperatures pushing the 90s, dozens and dozens and dozens of people showed up — highlighted by numerous youngsters who showed nonstop exuberance at being able to enjoy watery bounce houses, food, vendors and — the highlight of their day — catch a football and even play a game with Murchison.

There is little doubt that Murchison is an idol of many of Saturday’s participants.

Elizabethtown and all of Bladen County can count itself lucky to have someone with the personality and character like Murchison … someone who truly cares about giving back to those who helped get him where he is now. Yes, he put in the work, never giving up and showing his gratitude by continuing to work hard at his craft.

But coming home and putting on events like Fun Day, along with stepping up when he’s asked to help out with East Bladen athletics — well, that just puts the “special” tag on him.

Certainly there have been others. But right now, we are all about giving kudos to one of Bladen County’s favorite sons. And we sure won;t forget about his twin brother Farrell, who has just as much of a give-back attitude as Larrell. On top of that, just as many kudos should be directed to their parents, where the two boys learned how to be grateful, respectful and to give back.

We, as a county, are lucky to be represented in the NFL and Nashville by someone we are all proud of.

It is our hope that success continues to follow Larrell Murchison, and that he will always remember just how much his hometown loves him. And vice versa.

Thanks for Saturday, Larrell, and so much more.

***

“You can make a comfortable home wherever you go, but nothing will ever bring warmth to your soul like your childhood home.”