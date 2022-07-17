Twice this week someone commented about the photograph of me that has accompanied this column, ending a several-years streak of silence, which I had interpreted as public ambivalence.

Neither, unsurprisingly, was complimentary.

One, a journalist who once worked with me, sent an email with the recommendation “get a new photo” in the subject line, and asked the question: “Aren’t we supposed to address values like light, background and hair?” I will give him the lighting and background, but what exactly would he have me do with the more stubborn strands of my hair that have hung in there?

The other, a locally elected public official, reminded me that I used to chide him about the photograph he provided the newspaper, forgetting the reason why I did so, which was that the photograph was decades old.

He questioned the cropping of the photograph just above the middle of my forehead. I told him it was strategic.

I recalled a different time, a different photo and a different conversation with a lady friend. It was decades ago but remains so vivid that I feel comfortable using quotation marks.

Her: “Donnie, you need a new photograph with your column.”

Me: “I agree, but the photograph is supposed to be of me.”

The current photograph is a selfie I took three years ago in the parking lot of The Robesonian at the insistence of a buddy who was helping me with the first of the two Boots books. There are, by the way, a limited number of the books available for $14.95 each, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Robeson County Humane Society. T-shirts, too.

Shameless, I know.

Anyhow, when I sent him the photograph, his response was “perfect.” Looking back, I now realize by perfect he meant that will work as it is the best we can do with what we must work with.

I am not very skilled when it comes to taking selfies, and it is not only because I do not have the face for it. My theory is the fault is with the Y chromosome.

Often you can see my thumb in the bottom left-hand corner of the photo, but even when the execution is good, the photograph remains of me.

Most of the limited number of selfies I have taken have been after a round of golf with old friends, an effort to memorialize the reunion. Often alcohol has been involved, and we all know that alcohol, consumed in sufficient quantity, can make ugly a bit less so, but the effect is temporary.

A few years ago, I conducted a social experiment, which was to post a selfie on Facebook. I did this only after I had noticed others doing so, mostly attractive women, and that the responses were all positive — “beautiful,” “so lovely,” “gorgeous,” and so on. You get the point.

I was swinging for “ruggedly handsome,” but the best I could muster was a “cute” or two.

Oh well.

So, the task today, one that I have made taller by bringing attention to it, is to take a photograph that will be more, shall we say, flattering. I know enough not to take the photograph from below head-level, as that will make my double-chin even more obvious, but a photograph from above can have a blinding effect on the viewer.

Take a look and see how I did. Be kind. And notice, no thumb.

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian. He can be reached by email at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.