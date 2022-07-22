This isn’t a book review, though I sincerely believe you would benefit immensely by tracking this book down — through the local library or through an online book provider like Amazon or Barnes & Noble — and giving it a careful read.

The book: “Safe at Home” by Bob Muzikowski. If I have a warning, it is this … the book was published back in 2001, so tracking it down could be a challenge. But so worth it.

Why?

Because it’s a story about personal redemption and salvation, community service and dedication, struggles and success, heartache and heart. And the best part is that it’s a true story.

And if you are at all a fan of youth sports — youth baseball, specifically — then this book will capture your imagination and heart.

Let me give you an idea about the author: He was once referred to by the New York Times as “the Johnny Appleseed of Little League baseball.” That’s a tremendous title to have hung on anyone. Probably not since Little League baseball’s founder, Carl Stots, has anyone been referred to in those terms.

Muzikowski’s story goes as deep as it can go on numerous issues, all within the backdrop of youth baseball. He tackles addiction, the chase for money, racism, faith and more.

It was through the lessons he learned, some the hard way, that pointed him in the direction of redemption and salvation. Once he began to recognize the important messages — such as “Do not store up your treasures on earth where moth and rust corrupt and thieves break in and steal; store up your treasures in heaven — for where your treasures are, there will your heart be also” — then Muzikowski started to create a different, more positive focus for his life.

It took a while, but once he did it, the results were incredibly positive.

he also developed a unique perspective — one that we should all adopt — about those who choose to spend their days on street corners asking for money. In his words: “It’s the pink elephant in the living room that no one dares mention, yet it’s at the heart of so many urban issues.”

It’s here in small-town American, as well, folks.

His thoughts?

“The man begging … doesn’t need ‘some change.’ He needs sobriety, a job, and accountability to the person who got him that job.

“Making those connections takes time and effort. And yes, you might ‘get used’ from time to time. But it’s not like getting nailed to a cross.”

Wow.

As long as I’m asking you to think a little deeper than usual, how about this riddle (also courtesy of Muzikowski): Three frogs were sitting on a log. One of them decided to jump off. How many were left?

We’ll get back to that.

In his book, Muzikowski asks some very hard questions — once of himself and now to everyone else.

He writes: “I think we all need to do a little soul-searching. I mean, if we’re going to church and singing that ‘I Surrender All’ hymn, something’s got to give. We’ve supposedly heard what the Bible says. We’ve read Jesus’ teaching about loving our neighbors. And in America’s churches, we have more resources than any nation in history. So why aren’t we doing more in our” communities?

He continues …

“Jesus didn’t say ‘When you’ve paid someone to do it unto the least of these …’ And he didn’t even say, ‘When you’ve prayed for someone doing it unto the least of these …’ What He said was, ‘When YOU have done it unto the least of these YOU have done it unto me.’”

I have one more thing to share with you that was passed down to Muzikowski from his dad: “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy.”

Powerful stuff, But don’t think it’s the most powerful thing that takes place in this book. It’s not. It’s still all about the journey to baseball and youth.

OK, I do hope you can find that book. And listen, if you just want to avoid the search, let me know and I will lend you my copy.

Now, how many of those frogs are left? The correct answer is three. The one frog may have decided to jump — just as we all have decided to do something — but, also like us so often, he didn’t do it.

