My oldest granddaughter, Kaylee Brooke, turns 17 today.

Seventeen!

It will always seem like “yesterday” when I was in the delivery room awaiting her arrival. There was a thunderstorm and, since Murphy’s Law enjoys announcing its presence, the power went out — for a moment or two. Thankfully, the generators kicked in and the delivery proceeded witty success.

I won’t forget being the first to hold her after the nurses had done their thing. I even have a photo.

Kaylee soon became my buddy. At an early age, the three of us did a lot of reading together == Kaylee, myself and her stuffed little puppy, Brownie. She still has Brownie, who has, over the years, taken a trip up the East Coast and had his photo taken in places like Richmond, Va., Egg Harbor City, N.J., Ramsey, N.J., Bloomfield, Conn., etc.

When Kaylee was 5, the two of us were outside raking leaves. OK, I was raking, she was flinging them in the air. But at some point, Kaylee asked why the leaves fall — more specifically, how did they know when to fall?

I’m no botanist or arborist or any kind of “ist,” really, so I just said it was all up to Mother Nature. Of course, then we had to talk about who Mother Nature was and where she lived. It turned into a whole thing. Most of the conversation I employed a strategy that a friend once told me about: If you don’t know about something, just act like you do and people will believe you.

It works on a 5-year-old.

But that day raking leaves led to something bigger. One of her questions was about a leaf still clinging to a branch at the very top of the tree. Kaylee was afraid it would never fall.

That discussion led to the two of us writing a children’s book. Some of you out there are familiar with “The Luckiest Leaf.” If not, it’sover at the library in Elizabethtown.

It was Kaylee who insisted that it become a real book. And I’m pretty sure she got a bigger kick out of participating in a few book signings than I did. She hasn’t signed many, so if you got one, it’s a collector’s item.

During her early years, Kaylee fell in l0ve with my Jeep. She enjoyed riding in the Southern Yankee any chance she got. Sometime we’d just go around the block — and she always wanted me to twist the wheel slightly back and forth so she swayed in her seat belt, giggling the entire time.

Now, even though her first vehicle is a 2011 Honda Civic, she still talks about someday getting a Jeep Wrangler. I hope it’s a stickshift.

As a teenager, Kaylee has shown that she possesses a strong work ethic, a real penchant for education, a never-ending curiosity and the desire to be successful in the real world. She has a soft heart, quick wit and thoughtful mind — all the ingredients needed to be whatever she sets her mind to.

Honestly, I couldn’t be prouder of Kaylee.

And today, she turns 17. College is just a year away.

My goodness, weren’t we just raking leaves 5 minutes ago?

Happy birthday, Kaylee.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.