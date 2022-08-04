Have a hopped-up muffler on your vehicle? Enjoy cruising with the fancy sound system on full blast? Like revving your motorcycle to excessive limits while sitting at a stop light?

If any of that is you, then Bladen County probably isn’t the place to come.

On Monday, the county’s Board of Commissioners rewrote a 1997 noise ordinance and put some additional teeth into it, and commissioners don’t intend for the ordinance to be all bark and no bite. They want it enforced vigorously.

Thankfully, Sheriff Jim McVicker is on board, and so is District Attorney Jon David — each of whom have stated they will work with law enforcement and elected officials throughout the county to reduce any noise problems that arise.

We applaud the county commissioners for tackling this increasing problem, and we feel sure area business owners, residents and visitors to downtown business districts will also appreciate the action.

Lighting up downtown

A number of years ago, the town of Elizabethtown made a major effort to beautify its downtown by burying utility wires, removing poles, repaving Broad Street, planting trees and installing not only a nice town clock, but numerous ornate light poles.

On Monday, the town approved the replacement of 43 lights — sticking with the same style, but going with a much-brighter light.

That’s going to illuminate the business district and courthouse areas for business owners, motorists and those walking the sidewalks anywhere near the Broad and Poplar streets intersection.

We look forward to seeing downtown Elizabethtown being lit up even brighter than it already is.

Prep sports is back

High schools in Bladen County came alive with activity Monday as football players, volleyball players, tennis players, soccer players and their respective coaches converged on East Bladen and West Bladen for the official start to the 2022 fall athletics practices.

Following a summer of somewhat quiet, the scenes were similar to a disturbed fire ant mound.

But we are excited about the looming prep sports seasons, which will kick off in mid-month. It will be good seeing family, friends and fans back out cheering for the student-athletes as they compete. Between now and then, however, each of these student-athletes will be putting in plenty of hard work preparing for their roles on the gridiron, field or courts.

We will applaud their efforts, as well as that of the coaching staffs, and hope they all find success during the upcoming season.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Winners are not people who never fail, but people who never quit.”