I’ve done my share of national and international travel. I’ve met many interesting people. I’ve woven myself into the fabric of many different and interesting communities of various sizes.

During those times, I’ve learned and accepted a wide variety of new words, terms, phrases and, above all, accents — from New York to Oklahoma to New Jersey to Georgia to Indiana to Texas and then North Carolina. Oh, you can add Canada, Mexico and Honduras.

All that said, there was recently a fun little term introduced that, well … caught my ear and perplexed me.

Here it is: Pop done.

Maybe it’s pop-done or popdone … but who cares?

The point here is, I can make absolutely no sense of pop done. Most words, terms and phrases have a clear definition and understanding.

Take for instance …

— Ayuh, a word used in Maine meaning “yes.”

— Bubbler, a word in Wisconsin that refers to a water fountain.

— Cattywampus, a term y’all know well here in the South.

— Coke, another word Southerners know well. But it doesn’t necessarily mean an actual Coke. It could be any soda beverage.

— Devil strip, that slice of grass between the sidewalk and the street in Ohio.

— Gallery, a term in Arkansas that is simply a porch.

— Brick, which in New York means it’s freezing outside.

— Leaf peepers, a phrase used in New England to describe those who travel into the area to view the fall colors.

— Pitch-in dinner, an Indiana phrase describing a meal where everyone contributes.

— Shucky darn, a Kansas expression used to exclaim awe, wonder, frustration or anything in between.

— Tiki tiki, Miamians use this term to refer to the often irritating sound of typing on a keyboard or texting with the volume on your phone turned up.

— Wrench, which isn’t a tool. In New Orleans, it means washing your chicken under running water.

— Yinz, a word used in western Pennsylvania to refer to multiple people.

— Youse, a word used in New York City and New Jersey to refer to multiple people.

OK, you get the idea.

But pop done?

I am told the phrase refers to completing a task. But the definer is also the phrase inventor, so can I truly accept the definition? After all, it really seems like it refers to the old-timey Jiffy Pop. When the foil bag balloons to its furthest expanse … pop done!

Yes, I’m told, that use would be correct — kind of.

She is also the one who, instead of the word “on,” will say “awn.” It’s adorable.

The first time I heard the phrase was while my girl and I were packing boxes for a move. As a box was filled and closed, I would hear, “pop done!” Then, as a closet was emptied, again I heard, pop done!” And when the room was cleared .. yep, pop done!”

I’ve attempted to work the two-word phrase into my daily jargon, but it doesn’t seem to work as well in North Carolina as it does in Virginia. And why would it? She has had 53 years to get Virginians used to hearing pop done. Here in North Carolina, I just get strange looks — almost like I’m being asked, “are you OK?”

Yes, I assure you, I am fine. But as for this week’s column … pop done!

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com.