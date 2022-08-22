A few decades ago, when I was a poor, struggling and young journalist, I would recycle empty aluminum cans at least in part so I would have a few dollars to buy aluminum cans that were not empty. Most of them would be Budweiser cans but occasionally a Mountain Dew or a few from when I had enjoyed company would crash the party. RIP, John Fish.

I would sometimes reposition the Mountain Dew cans so they would be more prevalent at the opening of the trash bag so I would not be judged too harshly by the guy with gloves who would remove the bags from my vehicle and toss them into the bin to be weighed.

I remember vividly once when I had my Mustang crammed with trash bags bloated with empty cans and a reporter asking me, “Did you drink all those beers?” “Yes,” I said, “but not last night.”

For me that demonstrates that there is indeed such a thing as a dumb question. It had taken a few months to fill those bags, the key being persistence.

A lot has changed since then. I am no longer young, I am now a retired journalist disappointing some and delighting others, I am not poor nor rich, company is less frequent and not always enjoyed, and the cans are Bud Light. I have also reached that special place in life’s spectrum where I do not care what the guy with gloves on thinks. Or anybody else for that matter.

I do, however, recycle aluminum cans. This was not in response to the disappointing decision recently by the city of Lumberton to discontinue its recycling program because too many residents could not solve the riddle of what goes into to the gray bin and what goes into the yellow and green bin, causing the recycling bins to be hopelessly contaminated. Really, folks?

I was motivated about two years ago to resume recycling when I began work at Pinecrest Country Club and I noticed the volume of beer cans that were going into the Dumpster. Being an idea man, I had one, and the motivation was altruistic.

I decided to use the money generated by the recycled cans as a cash prize for a putting contest for players at Pinecrest CC. The format will be single-elimination match-play, with a field of either 32 or 64, with the winner taking home $100 and the runner-up $50. The entry fee will be a modest $1, which will be used to buy Bud Light and Miller Lite for the contestants to enjoy, producing cans to be recycled to raise money for the second annual World Championship Putting Contest, also scheduled for Pinecrest.

Pure genius, I know.

So, this week it was time for the chore of removing 13 trash bags of aluminum cans, mostly beer but others as well, from my garage to take to the recycling station on West Fifth Street. To do so, I had to borrow a pickup truck that would be unbothered by the nastiness of bags of smelly aluminum cans that ooze­­­­ a mixture of beer and soft drink.

As I sat in line, I watched the guy driving the forklift carry away what appeared to be the shell of a small vehicle, perhaps a Go-Kart. It occurred to me that he might mistake the vehicle I was driving for trash to be recycled, which I fearlessly share publicly because the buddy who allowed me to borrow the truck does not read my columns.

But the forklift driver did not, probably because I was sitting in the pickup and I cannot be recycled.

The cans hauled off, I zig-zagged through a minefield of hazardous materials and to the pay window, where I was asked to produce a photo ID in case the beer cans were found to have been stolen.

I did so and was handed $33.47 for the cans, which weighed half as much as I do, 112 pounds, each pound worth 30 cents. That brought to $121.68 the amount of money raised so far from recycling discarded aluminum cans at Pinecrest.

One more haul and we got ourselves a putting contest.

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian.