Since residents of any area tend to overlook all of the adventures available to them right in their own front and back yards, we will assume that is the same for Bladen County folks. So allow us to point out what visitors already know.

For the rest, here is a capsule look at what tourism means to Bladen County.

Let’s start with the fact that visitors — those coming to the county and those passing through — spent $56.95 million in 2021. That’s a big number. It’s also an increase of 54% over 2020, when we were all mired in COVID-19 precautions.

Why are people coming to Bladen County? Easy … there really is plenty to see and do.

We can start with White Lake, the county’s resort location for summer vacationers and visitors — a location that has attracted some pretty famous folks, like Patsy Cline, over the years.

But that just the foundation for why Bladen County is being touted as “Mother Nature’s Playground.” There is a myriad of outdoor recreation opportunities with biking trails, hiking trails, water access, parks and even a lively downtown in Elizabethtown.

There is also Harmony Hall in White Oak, Houston’s Peanuts in Dublin, the Thomas Robeson home in Tar Heel, Bladenboro Historical Building in Bladenboro, Tory Hole Park in Elizabethtown and so much more.

Terri Dennison, executive director of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, knows exactly why there is a big interest in Bladen County.

“Our significant increase can be attributed to large local investments in our tourism properties and attraction, the promotion of outdoor recreation through the Mother Nature’s Playground campaign, and a renewed interest in everyone working together to bring tourist to our area,” she stated recently.

And it’s not just the Chamber pushing the tourism. There are 248 individuals who are employed within the tourism industry — and the total payroll generated was $10.4 million last year.

So it;s obvious just how important visitors are to Bladen County, and we hope the keep coming to take advantage of what the county has to offer.

But just as important is what we — those who live, work and play in Bladen County — can do to make the area a vibrant and inviting place to visit.

First, support your local businesses.

Second, keep Bladen County beautiful — don’t litter. In fact, make it a habit to pick up someone else’s careless littering and put it where it belongs.

Third, try to get involved with local organizations to keep them strong. Whether it be a civic club, youth sports, church group, schools, libraries, etc. — they all can use good people willing to help make them and what they offer better.

And finally, let others know about the things Bladen County has to offer. We should all feel thankful and blessed to live, work and play in such a wonderful county. We urge y’all to get out and explore it!

