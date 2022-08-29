Aformer chairman of the UNC Board of Governors has alleged that he was pressured by Republican Senate leader Phil Berger to remove a UNC System president.

The former chair, Harry Smith, says Berger told him he wanted then-interim UNC President Bill Roper out in 2019 and pressed Smith to make it happen.

Smith said Berger and other Republicans summoned him to Raleigh and read him his marching orders.

“They called me to GOP headquarters and gave me 30 days to get rid of him,” Smith said in a podcast interview. “And I was like, well I didn’t know that’s how it works but that is how it works.”

Smith, a businessman and wealthy Republican donor, went on to describe “a frothy discussion” about a timeline for Roper’s exit. Smith resigned as chair months later. Roper went on to serve until June 2020, when he was replaced by current UNC President Peter Hans.

Berger, from Eden, flatly denies this.

“That statement is not true,” Berger spokeswoman Lauren Horsch said in an email to The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

Smith stood by his comments.

“If they choose to deny that, that’s their choice,” he said.

So it’s Smith’s word against Berger’s.

Whom to believe?

Maybe a brief recap will help:

UNC presidents have been forced out before for political reasons during the reign of the Republican-controlled legislature. There was Tom Ross, a Democrat and a Greensboro native, shown the door in 2016, despite being praised for his performance.

And there was Margaret Spellings, a Republican and former education secretary for President George W. Bush, who left in 2019 after expressing frustration with interference from GOP lawmakers.

Then there’s a litany of other examples of bullying and overreach.

There was Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who was hired by the UNC-Chapel Hill journalism school but whose tenure was blocked by a UNC-Chapel Hill trustee, creating a national spectacle, and insulting her to the point that she chose to work at Howard University instead.

There was a well-respected UNC law professor whom the Board of Governors denied reappointment to a board seat at UNC Press after he had been outspoken on such issues as the Silent Sam Confederate monument.

There were attempts by a Board of Governors member to finagle a chancellorship for himself and to meddle in a chancellor search at a UNC System campus.

There was the speaker of the House who actively angled for a chancellorship at East Carolina University.

And there was the hiring of a former Board of Governors member, Darrell Allison, as chancellor of Fayetteville State University in 2021. Critics contended that Allison was unqualified and had been chosen late in the process because of his political connections to the UNC board.

“FSU can only be as great as its team, and we don’t have a team that believes in the fact that he was selected by the people who should’ve selected him,” an FSU alumna said.

More recently, a Board of Governors member, Leo Daughtry, resigned over what he viewed as political interference from the General Assembly. Daughtry, formerly a Republican lawmaker himself, specifically criticized provisions in the state budget to move the UNC System headquarters from Chapel Hill to Raleigh.

Daughtry said the traditional buffer between politicians and the university system was eroding.

“Recently, it seems to me, politics is beginning to seep underneath our buffer,” Daughtry said. “We’ve hired people from state government who were making a little over $100,000 and are now making $300,000. We have a political operative, as I understand it, on a monthly retainer. But this particular issue is, in my opinion, the most political thing that has happened.”

How bad is it? A report released last spring by the American Association of University Professors concluded that “The University of North Carolina System is in trouble.”

So whom should we believe?

— Winston-Salem Journal