“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the 13th straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing

noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases.”

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, talking about the price of gas drivers are seeing across the county.

***

“Within the next five years, 25 percent of state employees will be eligible to retire with full benefits. There is no better time than now to start a career with the state government.”

Barbara Gibson, State Human Resources director, talking about many vacancies for state jobs and the benefits of applying for jobs with the State of North Carolina.

***

“I’m very community-based, even though I’m not from here. It just took a Florida girl to come up here and challenge the board of commissioners to vote on it.”

Casey Shumaker, who moved to Bladen County two years ago. Shumaker is urging voters to approve alcohol to be sold in unincorporated Bladen County.

***

“I know I am in the minority of this thought, but it blows my mind why there is such an effort to take people out of the alcohol lifestyle and yet make it more available. We would have a better community without it.”

Robeson County Commissioner Cameron Gill, who has said alcohol contributes to an array of issues, including domestic violence, traffic deaths and addiction.

***

“This plan is an affront to the #2A [Second Amendment] rights of millions of Americans. I’m proud to join @RepStefanik in opposing this policy and I will always fight for the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-Dist. 8, North Carolina, is a tweet supporting a statement from U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik, U.S. Rep Dist. 21, New York, who said whe is “adamantly opposed to credit card CEOs’ attempts to track the information of law-abiding gun owners. In the face of this unconstitutional anti-gun agenda, I will always stand up for New Yorkers and all Americans’ #2A rights!”