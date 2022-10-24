The United States has held the world’s number-one spot in several categories in the 246 years since we gained our independence. As the world has developed, we’ve moved further down the list in areas such as education and life expectancy, but with a 500% increase over the last 40 years, America still remains the supreme leader in one area— incarceration.

Currently, there are more than 2 million incarcerated individuals in the United States, making up about 25% of the rest of the world’s population of imprisoned people. Second to us is China with about half a million fewer prisoners. Although this may not sound like much of a difference, China has over 1.4 billion citizens while the United States only has about 326 million.

To me, these numbers clearly demonstrate that America is failing both its citizens who are or have been incarcerated, as well as its taxpayers.

There are many issues with our nation’s prison system. Honestly, there are enough problems to fill this entire newspaper, but the problem I’m going to focus on is the recidivism rate.

This year, the World Population Review stated that 44% of criminals will return to prison in less than a year after they’re released. I find it difficult to believe that every single one of the individuals who re-offend did so because they preferred being locked up. Of course, there are people who make no effort to create a new life separate from the one they had that led them to prison, but there are many more who try their hardest only to find life post-incarceration is more difficult than ever before.

Many people who have recently been released don’t have anywhere to live. They aren’t able to save money while they were incarcerated, so they can’t secure their own housing. Luckily, since so many people are hiring these days, they can just go find a job real quick, right?

Believe it or not, companies don’t seem to be hiring at a rate that demonstrates their desperation for new employees, at least not in my experience. Fewer employees mean that CEOs make more money because less is being spent to pay workers.

Following my graduation in May, I applied for every job that I came across. Some were jobs in my field that required a degree, and some were food service or retail positions that would give me some money as I waited to hear back from the jobs I was really hoping to get. Even though my level of education made me overqualified for those positions, I rarely heard back.

Unfortunately, too many jobs don’t hire people with criminal records, and the ones that do typically don’t pay enough to build an entirely new life from scratch. Being unable to find housing or make ends meet can drive people back to crime as a way to provide for themselves or their families.

Our prison system should be more focused on providing rehabilitation to those who have committed nonviolent crimes.

With a population of over 5 million, Norway houses only around 4,000 prisoners and has what is considered the most effective and humane prison system in the world because the goal is to make offenders productive members of society rather than punish them for as long as possible in order to maximize profit, as most private prisons are guilty of.

Providing prisoners with the resources to get their education or to obtain certifications would help them give them skills they could use when they are released.

Implementing a rehabilitative goal in our prison systems will not only lend assistance and benefits to those who are or have been incarcerated, but it will also benefit American taxpayers as well.

American taxpayers currently spend about $80 billion dollars each year to support the prison system. The cost of housing and feeding a single inmate can cost more than what some Americans make in a single year. A focus on ensuring offenders can be reintroduced as productive members of society at the end of their sentence without being sent back to prison lessens the tax load that I know all Americans are displeased about.

People commit nonviolent crimes for many reasons, but it doesn’t necessarily make them bad. It certainly doesn’t make them less worthy of the genuine chance at a good life. We as Americans, especially those who strive to be like Jesus, should look at people who are or have been incarcerated, particularly for nonviolent offenses, with empathy rather than contempt. We have to lend a helping hand without judgment for the sake of taxpayers’ wallets, but mostly for the sake of our fellow Americans who have made some poor choices, but still deserve a second chance.