Something I’ve noticed about Bladen County during my time here is that any proposed change to the status quo is very carefully considered.

Bladen County seems to be deeply rooted in tradition, which is understandable given its status as the Mother County. People in this area are happy with the way things are. They enjoy the beauty and simplicity of familiarity, the comfort of knowing their neighbors, and the safety of predictability.

Tradition is wonderful. It gives us feelings of nostalgia and connects us to those that came before us. There is nothing wrong with tradition unless, of course, it is doing its observers a disservice.

I adore Bladen County’s emphasis on shopping locally and supporting the area’s entrepreneurs. I appreciate the existence of senior apartments in the town to provide older adults with affordable housing in town. What I’m not too fond of is how difficult it seems to be for young adults to find affordable housing in the county, especially in or around Elizabethtown,

The homeownership rate is the percentage of homes that are occupied by the house’s owner. Bladen County’s homeownership rate is 72 percent— seven percent higher than the national homeownership rate. This doesn’t seem to leave much room for young adults looking to either stay in their hometown or people moving to Bladen County for work.

As the editor of the county’s only newspaper, I would love to be able to live in the county, preferably near the county seat. I’ve been living in Bladen County since mid-August and it has been impossible to find decent, affordable housing. An online search for rental homes yields substandard housing or housing way out of the price range of a recent college graduate just beginning their career. Searches for apartments aren’t much better as every option I found was either senior living or was at max occupancy.

It’s disheartening to work in a town and to fall in love with its charm and not seem to be able to be a part of it and truly experience it. I imagine it’s disheartening for young adults who grew up here and love their hometown to struggle to create a home of their own, be it a house or an apartment.

Tradition is fantastic. Being cautious about the businesses built here as a way to consider local entrepreneurs is amazing. However, young people need to be able to find housing to be close to work and to boost the town. The same young adults who will one day be holding local government offices and managing and running businesses must be able to find a place for themselves in the county to learn all of the incredible traditions of the Mother County, but also find ways to innovate, trailblaze, and ensure that this place continues to be recognized for all that it has to offer.

Bladen County must carve space for the latest generation of adults who wish to live within the community to which they’re contributing.