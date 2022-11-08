As more public figures have their profiles removed from various platforms, censorship on social media has become a widely discussed topic.

After Donald Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter in 2021 following the Jan. 6 insurrection, the focus on social media censorship was intensified.

Some people believe it is wrong for anyone to be banned from social media regardless of what they’ve said. Free speech, they argue, is an American right. Others disagree, saying that hate speech and speech that incites violence should never be allowed.

The truth of the matter is that social media companies are businesses, and like other businesses, they have the right to refuse service. Their company may provide a platform on which to share thoughts and opinions, but that doesn’t mean that being unable to use that platform is necessarily taking away the freedom of speech. There are other platforms on which one can share one’s views.

While there are certainly horrible things that fly under the radar across all social media platforms, public figures such as politicians and celebrities are obviously more likely to face consequences because their audience is enormous and they are at the forefront of the public eye. Their messages can be seen by thousands, even millions, of people which means they may be monitored more closely, especially if they have a history of inciting violence or making hateful comments.

Social media platforms also have terms and conditions that every user must agree to while signing up for an account. Many of us, myself included, often choose to agree without reading the entire document. However, that contract between the company and its users lays out the rules of the platform, and breaking them may result in expulsion from said platform.

Essentially, every social media platform is owned by a company, and each company has the right to decide what is allowed on its site.

I urge everyone upset about public figures being banned from social media to recall the issue of the bakery that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. If the owners of that company are allowed to refuse service based on their values, then I don’t see why social media companies can’t do the same, especially when every user agreed to abide by their terms in the first place.