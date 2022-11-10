As election day came and went, it got me thinking about the people who can and cannot vote in our country.

Many people focus on whether undocumented immigrants should be able to vote in U.S. elections, but I would rather focus on two different groups of people who are or may be unable to vote: felons and teens under the age of 18 who have jobs.

Taking away someone’s ability to vote following a felony conviction doesn’t sit right with me, especially if the offender has already served their time and been released from incarceration.

States are moving towards changing this, however. There are currently three states that never revoke a felon’s voting rights, even during incarceration, 21 states that reinstate voting rights upon release, 16 states that restore voting rights following the completion of parole and/or probation, and 11 states in which felons lose their voting rights indefinitely.

Moving towards a nationwide policy of allowing felons to vote, especially following their release from incarceration, seems the most sensible choice to me. If an American citizen is contributing to society and having taxes taken out of their paycheck, they deserve to have a say in who gets to lead this country.

Similarly, if a teenager who is below the age of 18 is working a job and having taxes taken out of their pay, I believe they deserve to vote in elections. A verification process may be necessary to ensure underage voters actually hold a job and receive a paycheck from which taxes are taken, but I believe that today’s young people who would be considered eligible would take the necessary steps to ensure their voices are heard.

Essentially, being unable to vote when you’re contributing to the American tax base feels a lot like taxation without representation, and if memory serves, our founding fathers did not appreciate that concept and famously took action to express their disapproval.

Voting is a part of the foundation of our democracy, and the ability to do so must be protected.