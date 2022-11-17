The holiday season comes with many wonderful perks.

We get to spend time with loved ones, partake in the joy of giving and receiving gifts, and enjoy the endless stream of holiday food.

Many people find themselves stressing over the elevated intake of calories during the holidays. This tends to clash with one of the most common new year’s resolutions — to lose weight.

As winter takes hold of our part of the world, people begin to look toward warmer days and dream about what they’ll do when summer returns. This is usually accompanied by worries about not being “swim-suit ready” in time for warm weather.

Many people either heavily restrict what they allow themselves to eat or they indulge in their favorite holiday treats and then feel long-term guilt.

I would like to encourage everyone who may read this to extend themselves a bit of grace when it comes to their body.

Gaining weight should not be a cause for shame, especially during a time when love is shown through cooking and eating together.

People are so much more than a number on a scale and should not feel diminished when that number goes up, so allow yourself to enjoy the food you only get during this special time of year.

Remember that you will have plenty of time to hit the gym or transition to a healthier diet if that is what you truly wish to do, but giving in to the guilt and shame could ruin the season and leave you in a poor mental state. It has even been known to cause people to develop or relapse into eating disorders which can be much unhealthier than gaining a few extra pounds.

Grant yourself kindness if your weight fluctuates and remember that your weight does not determine your worth.

Happy holidays.