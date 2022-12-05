Any regular reader of this column or person who enjoys my company even infrequently knows I am a fan of the University of North Carolina’s athletic teams. But most do not know how that came to be.

I really did not have much choice. I was born in Chapel Hill, when my father was in medical school at UNC, and when I came of the age to pay attention to collegiate sports, UNC’s basketball team was making three straight trips to the Final Four.

When I applied to college, I filled out only one application, and that was to UNC. If it had been as difficult then to get into UNC as it is now, I would have ended up at N.C. State. Sorry, that fruit was too low.

No, I would have ended up homeless, doing shifts on an off-ramp on Interstate 95 flashing a sign with the following falsehoods: “Disabled vet, pregnant wife, will work for food.”

Being a fan of UNC athletics has mostly been a good gig, except for football, where we have been the proverbial “sleeping giant,” always waiting until next year. We have won a lot of national championships, 47 in seven sports to be exact, all but one while I was on Earth, the 1957 title in basketball predating my arrival by a few months.

That ranks UNC eighth all time in NCAA titles.

But as I write this, we are on a five-game losing streak in football and basketball, the two most visible sports, and with Clemson next in football and Virginia Tech in basketball, that streak could grow. Few UNC fans find solace in the fact we squeezed in a national title in women’s field hockey during that losing streak.

For me, this is uncharted territory – and I am struggling with how to act when we lose. As a child, I would go to my room and cry. As a young adult, I would cuss, drink heavily and throw things. As an older adult, I would just cuss and drink moderately. And now, as a 65-year-old, I mostly just pout until the next contest, and make for crappy company.

So, I am evolving.

But here is the headline: I have in recent weeks realized I would rather be locked inside a room with N.C. State and Duke fans watching UNC lose a game, than be locked inside a room with UNC fans watching UNC lose a game.

We Tar Heel fans think we are great fans, but we suck at losing, a fact that has been camouflaged by the fact that we do not lose that much.

I am not saying our fans are worse than fans of other schools, but I am saying we are no better.

This has occurred to me in recent weeks as I watched our fans’ reaction on Inside Carolina, a sports message board, as our football team went from 9-1 to 9-3 and our basketball team, once ranked No. 1, went from 5-0 to 5-3.

I was battling writer’s block on Wednesday night, meaning I had no idea for this column, when one was provided by the lunacy on IC. As the final seconds ticked off in the Tar Heels’ loss to Indiana, Bubba Cunningham, UNC’s athletic director, could be seen committing the crime of sharing a laugh with Eric Church, a UNC fan who is a renowned country western artist.

This, in the IC World, was a final straw, evidence that Cunningham was unbothered by our plunge into mediocrity on the basketball court and football field. It did not matter that he hired Mack Brown, who has UNC playing for its first conference title in football since 1980, or Hubert Davis, whose basketball team was three points shy of a national title just nine months ago, or that Bubba gave the NCAA the finger during the “scandal,” or that we continue to pile up national titles under his leadership.

Nope, having a laugh while UNC was losing was evidence that Bubba was accepting mediocrity. So, according to these IC geniuses, Bubba must go, along with Brown and Davis, and even Drake Maye, who is getting plenty of advice on IC, mainly that he deserves better and should transfer.

There was even the suggestion that we drop the football team, but the timing seems off. We do not drop it after winning five out of 24 games in 2017 and 2018 or after last year’s 6-7 record? No, we drop it after winning the Coastal Division and when we are playing for the first ACC football championship since 1980.

I delude myself by concluding that many of these fans are not graduates of UNC, and in fact could not find Chapel Hill with a Maps app. But I know that many of them did indeed graduate from UNC, which taints my diploma.

At least I know now the next evolutionary step for me in dealing with a UNC defeat. Memorialize my rant in a column.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.