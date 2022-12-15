If there is one thing I have struggled to accept about adulthood, it’s that the holidays, particularly Christmas, just don’t feel the same.

I’ve come to terms with the fact that no matter what I do, how jolly I try to be, or how many festivities I take part in, there’s just something missing. It’s just… Different.

The lights and decorations are still gorgeous but are hardly ever as awe-inducing as they once were. Santa stops bringing adults presents, and it could be because he has the same difficulty finding gifts for adults as other adults do.

We’re the ones in charge of coordinating the things that encapsulate “Christmas” now, such as Christmas breakfast and dinner and when and where to open gifts. We’ve seen the truth behind the magic. We’re the ones trying to create it.

The only thing I have found that brings back that genuine holiday feeling and increases nostalgia to the point of tears is being around children.

I have two nieces and four nephews. One niece, Kinzley, and one nephew, Kole, are the children of my oldest brother who lives in Florida, so I don’t see them nearly often enough. My sister, however, lives in the area, so I get to see my niece Lorelei, 3, and my nephews Jailen, Zaiden, and Hezekiah, who are 13, 9, and 4 respectively, as often as I can find the time to visit.

Although Jailen and Zaiden are reaching that age where the magic begins to fade, Hez and Lo (as we call them) are in the deepest throes of wonderment.

My mom has a Christmas train that she would put around the base of the tree every year up until Hez and Lo were born. She packed it away the last few years because she didn’t want to take the chance of their cute baby selves breaking it to pieces. This train travels around the tracks, lights up, plays music, and moves the little elves that sit on the various cars. This year, mom decided the babies were old enough to control their destructive impulses, so she brought the train out to set up.

Hez and Lo were in shock. Their little faces lit up and they squealed and laughed as mom showed them how the train worked. They couldn’t get enough of it.

Lo has also decided that every single present under the tree belongs to her. All efforts to explain that other people have gifts as well fall on deaf ears. She did decide, however, that she would allow Hez to have one. Of course, she won’t be upset when Christmas morning comes because she really does know that everyone gets presents on Christmas. Until then, however, every single gift belongs to her.

I also told Hez and Lo about Santa Claus coming to Elizabethtown during the parade at the beginning of the month. I told them that I was going to get to meet and talk to him, and their eyes went wide. “I’ll tell him all about you guys and how excited you are for him to come on Christmas Eve,” I told them. They absolutely freaked out. It’s safe to say I won some points that day.

Watching these two, and Jailen and Zaiden before them, experience all the pure joy of the holidays is the only thing I’ve found that makes Christmas close to what it used to be. It unlocks long-forgotten memories of when I, too, was untouched by the responsibilities and complications of adult life.

Curating Christmas magic for myself can sometimes feel disingenuine because I know that I made it happen. I’m too aware of all that goes into this wonderful yet stressful holiday. But creating Christmas magic for the kids in my life? That is what makes it the most wonderful time of the year.

So if you’re feeling some holiday depression and you can’t seem to resurrect genuine Christmas cheer, spend some time with the young children in your life. Perhaps you’ll find that their light is bright enough to share.